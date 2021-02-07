PM approves ex-gratia for the victims of avalanche in Chamoli, Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

He has also approved an amount of Rs. 50,000 for those seriously injured.

PMO tweeted, "PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."

