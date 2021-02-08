Athanasios Gomatos Offers Life Coaching During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the new year quickly moving forward, Athanasios Gomatos is pleased to announce life coaching services are available. Based in Montreal, Athanasios Gomatos is an established life coach helping clients realize and achieve their goals, both personally and professionally. While amid an ongoing pandemic, there’s never been a better time to reflect upon the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes for people. This can include changes within their business dynamic, job loss, personal relationships, and more. With each of these developments, it’s an excellent time to reflect and be constructive.

Hiring a life coach is a beneficial tool for almost everyone. With the proper guidance of an experienced life coach, individuals can address the roadblocks that keep them from success or hitting their desired milestones. While talking to a life coach, individuals can also understand where they see themselves going and create an action plan to get there.

Athanasios Gomatos focuses on each clients’ potential. During the initial consultation, he will begin by assessing strengths, current situations, and any limiting beliefs that could be holding the client back. This is a critical part of the process to propel individuals towards making changes they desire and need.

Many interested in life coach services in Montreal wonder how often they’ll meet with their coach. Athanasios Gomatos had this to say on the frequency of visits, “I meet with clients once a week. Through many years of experience and testing of different time frames, I found that this frequency yields the greatest returns in terms of change. Meeting once a week offers time for reflection and application of learning between sessions while maintaining the momentum of our work together”.

During the pandemic, safety is a top priority. Life coaching sessions are primarily held over the phone. This allows the client to stay accountable while receiving necessary support for being results-driven. Most individuals find better results with over-the-phone sessions, as it eliminates a great deal of pressure and stress that often coincides with face-to-face meetings.

Though if a client would prefer, Athanasios Gomatos does offer one-on-one sessions at his Montreal office, located at 765 Beaubien Street East, Montreal, Quebec Suite 122, H2S 1S8. Life coaching sessions are a fantastic way to reevaluate or gain better clarity of one’s life. For those struggling during the pandemic, unsure of what the future holds, a session with an experienced life coach like Athanasios Gomatos might be just the solution.

To learn more about life coaching from Athanasios Gomatos visit https://athanasiosgomatos.com/. For questions or to get in contact about scheduling a consultation please call 438-338-6897 or email lifecoach@athanasiosgomatos.com.