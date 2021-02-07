Select Page

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination –Day 22

Feb 7, 2021

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs.

56,36,868 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated through 1,14,548 sessions (till 6 pm) as part of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program on Day 22, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. Vaccination sessions were organized in 35 States/UTs today.

Of the total figure, 52,66,175 beneficiaries were healthcare workers and 3,70,693 were frontline workers. 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

12 States accounts for 85% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated today.

WhatsApp Image 2021-02-06 at 7.16.39 PM.jpeg

13 States/UTs have recorded more than 60% coverage of the registered healthcare workers in their respective States/UTs.

 WhatsApp Image 2021-02-06 at 7.18.01 PM.jpeg

On the other hand, 12 States/UTs recorded less than 40% coverage of healthcare workers in their respective States/UTs. These are- Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Pudducherry.

The Union Health Secretary reviewed the performance of vaccination drive with all States/UTs today. The States/UTs were advised to improve the vaccination coverage, beneficiary turn-out per session and minimize vaccine wastage.

The following is a cumulative list of vaccinations conducted so far in India, as per provisional report till 6 pm today.

S. No.

State/UT

Beneficiaries vaccinated

1

A & N Islands

3161

2

Andhra Pradesh

2,86,436

3

Arunachal Pradesh

12,148

4

Assam

85,538

5

Bihar

3,68,413

6

Chandigarh

5645

7

Chhattisgarh

1,67,090

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

1408

9

Daman & Diu

708

10

Delhi

1,03,015

11

Goa

8257

12

Gujarat

4,17,476

13

Haryana

1,39,068

14

Himachal Pradesh

54,126

15

Jammu & Kashmir

49,311

16

Jharkhand

90,330

17

Karnataka

3,83,537

18

Kerala

2,89,792

19

Ladakh

1935

20

Lakshadweep

839

21

Madhya Pradesh

3,41,602

22

Maharashtra

4,63,044

23

Manipur

8099

24

Meghalaya

6841

25

Mizoram

10937

26

Nagaland

4,535

27

Odisha

2,64,205

28

Puducherry

3532

29

Punjab

75,853

30

Rajasthan

4,19,059

31

Sikkim

5358

32

Tamil Nadu

1,63,592

33

Telangana

2,02,047

34

Tripura

40,315

35

Uttar Pradesh

6,73,542

36

Uttarakhand

72,818

37

West Bengal

3,52,749

38

Miscellaneous

60,507

 

All India

56,36,868

Total 28 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0005% of the total vaccinations. Of the 28 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died.

There has been no new hospitalization in the last 24 hours.

Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 22, nine persons died in the hospital while 13 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.  

No new death has been reported in the past 24 hours.

None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.