Update on COVID-19 Vaccination –Day 22

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs.

56,36,868 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated through 1,14,548 sessions (till 6 pm) as part of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program on Day 22, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. Vaccination sessions were organized in 35 States/UTs today.

Of the total figure, 52,66,175 beneficiaries were healthcare workers and 3,70,693 were frontline workers. 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

12 States accounts for 85% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated today.

13 States/UTs have recorded more than 60% coverage of the registered healthcare workers in their respective States/UTs.

On the other hand, 12 States/UTs recorded less than 40% coverage of healthcare workers in their respective States/UTs. These are- Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Pudducherry.

The Union Health Secretary reviewed the performance of vaccination drive with all States/UTs today. The States/UTs were advised to improve the vaccination coverage, beneficiary turn-out per session and minimize vaccine wastage.

The following is a cumulative list of vaccinations conducted so far in India, as per provisional report till 6 pm today.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3161 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,86,436 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12,148 4 Assam 85,538 5 Bihar 3,68,413 6 Chandigarh 5645 7 Chhattisgarh 1,67,090 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1408 9 Daman & Diu 708 10 Delhi 1,03,015 11 Goa 8257 12 Gujarat 4,17,476 13 Haryana 1,39,068 14 Himachal Pradesh 54,126 15 Jammu & Kashmir 49,311 16 Jharkhand 90,330 17 Karnataka 3,83,537 18 Kerala 2,89,792 19 Ladakh 1935 20 Lakshadweep 839 21 Madhya Pradesh 3,41,602 22 Maharashtra 4,63,044 23 Manipur 8099 24 Meghalaya 6841 25 Mizoram 10937 26 Nagaland 4,535 27 Odisha 2,64,205 28 Puducherry 3532 29 Punjab 75,853 30 Rajasthan 4,19,059 31 Sikkim 5358 32 Tamil Nadu 1,63,592 33 Telangana 2,02,047 34 Tripura 40,315 35 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 36 Uttarakhand 72,818 37 West Bengal 3,52,749 38 Miscellaneous 60,507 All India 56,36,868

Total 28 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0005% of the total vaccinations. Of the 28 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died.

There has been no new hospitalization in the last 24 hours.

Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 22, nine persons died in the hospital while 13 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

No new death has been reported in the past 24 hours.

None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.