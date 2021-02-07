Update on COVID-19 Vaccination –Day 22

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs.
56,36,868 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated through 1,14,548 sessions (till 6 pm) as part of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program on Day 22, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. Vaccination sessions were organized in 35 States/UTs today.
Of the total figure, 52,66,175 beneficiaries were healthcare workers and 3,70,693 were frontline workers. 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm.
Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
12 States accounts for 85% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated today.
13 States/UTs have recorded more than 60% coverage of the registered healthcare workers in their respective States/UTs.
On the other hand, 12 States/UTs recorded less than 40% coverage of healthcare workers in their respective States/UTs. These are- Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Pudducherry.
The Union Health Secretary reviewed the performance of vaccination drive with all States/UTs today. The States/UTs were advised to improve the vaccination coverage, beneficiary turn-out per session and minimize vaccine wastage.
The following is a cumulative list of vaccinations conducted so far in India, as per provisional report till 6 pm today.
S. No.
State/UT
Beneficiaries vaccinated
1
A & N Islands
3161
2
Andhra Pradesh
2,86,436
3
Arunachal Pradesh
12,148
4
Assam
85,538
5
Bihar
3,68,413
6
Chandigarh
5645
7
Chhattisgarh
1,67,090
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
1408
9
Daman & Diu
708
10
Delhi
1,03,015
11
Goa
8257
12
Gujarat
4,17,476
13
Haryana
1,39,068
14
Himachal Pradesh
54,126
15
Jammu & Kashmir
49,311
16
Jharkhand
90,330
17
Karnataka
3,83,537
18
Kerala
2,89,792
19
Ladakh
1935
20
Lakshadweep
839
21
Madhya Pradesh
3,41,602
22
Maharashtra
4,63,044
23
Manipur
8099
24
Meghalaya
6841
25
Mizoram
10937
26
Nagaland
4,535
27
Odisha
2,64,205
28
Puducherry
3532
29
Punjab
75,853
30
Rajasthan
4,19,059
31
Sikkim
5358
32
Tamil Nadu
1,63,592
33
Telangana
2,02,047
34
Tripura
40,315
35
Uttar Pradesh
6,73,542
36
Uttarakhand
72,818
37
West Bengal
3,52,749
38
Miscellaneous
60,507
All India
56,36,868
Total 28 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0005% of the total vaccinations. Of the 28 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died.
There has been no new hospitalization in the last 24 hours.
Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 22, nine persons died in the hospital while 13 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.
No new death has been reported in the past 24 hours.
None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.
No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.