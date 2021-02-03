Raja Krishnamoorthi asks for FBI probe for Gandhi Statue

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi issued the following statement in response to the desecration, decapitation, and removal of a bronze Gandhi statue in Davis, California by unknown attackers:

“I condemn this malicious act in the strongest terms, and I call upon the FBI to investigate it as a possible hate crime intended to intimidate Indian-Americans, among others. The desecration of a statue of Gandhi, who championed peace and non-violence and who continues to influence countless nonviolent struggles for justice including in America, serves as a sad reminder of how important his teachings remain.”