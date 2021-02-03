SPRING, a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be – Home4U

The best way to welcome the spring season is by incorporating more colors into your home. Make sure that you use vibrant colors, floral accents, and fresh patterns to redecorate your homes.

A perfect amalgamation of design & curation, India’s leading online home décor store, HOME4U, got you covered. HOME4U presents high-end luxurious furniture collection that will spruce up your homes, embracing the sunlight and energy that comes with the new season.

To elevate the feel at your home, you will certainly find furniture at HOME4U that best suits your interiors for springtime and beyond. The floral and colorful prints are bound to take you on a refreshing break.

Introducing furniture that you will love to come home to:

ANHAD CABINET

HY00004348

Price: Rs. 20,549.00

A funky multi-colored cabinet to add a splash of color to draw the eye, even while it lends functionality to your space. It’s time to bring a transformation to your décor settings.

FLEUR POUFFE MULTI COLOR

HY00004190

Price: Rs. 3718.00

Accessorize your homes with this modern and simple woven FLEUR POUFFE. A comfortable and classic piece with functional utility, for those who believe in timeless and simple décor settings.

ARVAKI SIDE STOOL

HY00004336

Regular price: Rs.8,099.00

Give your homes a dramatic touch with this adroit combination of classic tufting with gracefully curved legs, this beautiful ethnic stool is made in mango wood and carved like a horse.

BANQUETA WOOD GREEN STOOL

HY00004012

Price: Rs. 5,899.00

It’s time to bring a change to your decor settings, and add more glam to your abodes. Keep this gorgeous Banqueta wooden stool in your living space or can be used as decor purpose, and create a special corner in any room.

MYRA AQUA CHAIR

HY00004353

Price: Rs. 4,479.00

Basic yet elegant. Add this metal chair to your outdoor furniture collection as this simplistic design will have a subtle presence in your gardens.