Future Electronics Launches New Online Bill of Materials Tool

Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with worldwide headquarters in Montreal. The company is pleased to announce their new online Bill of Materials tool for a more intuitive customer experience.

Future Electronics worked closely with many stakeholders over several months of dedication and effort to launch this new feature that comes fully-equipped to be a complete and centralized source of information for the whole manufacturing process from design to production.

A precise and accurate BOM is essential in the world of electronic components distribution. Future Electronics’ BOM tool features its comprehensive global inventory network of raw components, assembly information, quantities and additional essential information needed to build and complete a fully-shippable product. Customers can import or export their lists and add products in many ways, in addition to saving their lists on their online account profile for easy access.

To access the Future Electronics online Bill of Materials tool or create your account, please visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/BOM.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###