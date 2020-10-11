Kestone partners with Give India to present Imagine, The Largest 24-hour Virtual Global Fundraiser Connect on 10th Oct 2020

Kestone, among India’s leading integrated marketing services company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE) and Give India, India’s most trusted platform for donors, present Imagine, India’s largest 24-hour Virtual Global Fundraiser Connect from 10-11 Oct 2020.

Imagine in its 24 hrs of content will bring together Arunachalam Muruganantham – Padman of India, Atul Khatri – an Indian stand-up comedian , Dharmendra Rai – Mind Map Trainer, Dr. Mickey Mehta, Global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach, Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer, Anand Neelakantan, well known author & screenwriter, C. K. Kumaravel, Co-founder of Groom India Salon & Spa, Sourabh Kaushal, Internationally Acclaimed Entrepreneur and over 50+ other artists, influencers, business leaders, thought leaders and social change makers from across the globe to connect, collaborate and contribute to support the noble cause of enabling uninterrupted education in the post-COVID world, through inspiring sessions, workshops and performances.

The event is a celebration of the human spirit and a demonstration of the power of technology to bridge physical boundaries and barriers to provide a platform for people to come together from across the globe. Now more than ever is the time for us to reimagine the world as we know it and look beyond the constraints of the current reality that we are faced with. While we have already witnessed a sea change through technological transformation in every aspect of our life, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It is time for us to leverage technology in novel ways to stay connected, keep our social accountability alive, innovate and build new communities as we navigate this new normal.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Gupta, President, Kestone said, “While we settle into the new normal and stay connected using newer technologies, we can’t ignore that a sizeable population of India is still deprived of the basic necessities required to be part of the online learning modes in this pandemic impacted world. Social responsibility in education is critical now. The shift from physical to online has its own challenges and the lesser privileged children are the ones who are suffering the most with no access to digital means of modern education. Imagine – India’s 24-hour Virtual Global Fundraiser Connect is our humble attempt to rekindle this sense among all and bring together known and unknown personalities from across the world to collaborate for a single cause that has the power to change the world.”

Priyanka Prakash, Head-Online Giving, Marketing & Partnerships, GiveIndia:- further added “We are happy to partner with Kestone for Imagine, the 24-hour virtual connect for a cause. At GiveIndia, we have always been keen to collaborate with prospects that aim for a heightened social impact. With Imagine, we intend to support children’s education by making them access e-learning in these curtailed times”

About Kestone IMS Pvt Ltd. Founded in 1997, Kestone IMS is among India’s leading integrated marketing solutions provider with a presence in 6 areas – digital marketing, event management, manpower services, training, Marcom, and CEP. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), its headquartered in New Delhi with offices in Bengaluru & Mumbai in India besides Singapore, Dubai & the US. The Rs. 130 crore Kestone counts Dell and Cisco as among its longest-serving clients and has strategized & executed several programs/campaigns for 100+ companies across IT, ITES, FMCG, travel, transport, automotive and real estate, etc. It has built a portfolio of IP – Melting Pot, Inquizitive Minds, Pocket Events, and Axis. Kestone has won ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards in 2018, 2019 & 2020, WOW Awards, Lighthouse Insights Best Mobile Marketing 2018, and Marketing Excellence Awards 2017 among other accolades.

About Give India

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, we are India’s most trusted giving platform. Our suite of products & solutions enables all givers – individuals and organizations – to donate conveniently to any cause directly on our platform, at their workplace, or through one of our partners. Our community of 1.5M+ donors and 150+ partners have supported 1500+ verified nonprofits, impacting 8M+ lives across India

For all editorial queries, contact: Pragya Jha – 8376898911 l pragya@prhub.com