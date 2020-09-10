Cryptainer LE Free Encryption Software – Encrypt Any Data, Any File or Folder on Any Windows PC

Cypherix announces a major new release 14.2.5 of Cryptainer free encryption software. Cryptainer 14.2 contains several major enhancements including password strength and monitor meter for the virtual keyboard which is useful in setting up effective and strong passwords. It also includes delete and shredder option in ‘Secure Email’ that allows you to securely delete the original files. A detailed list of new features is available on the Cypherix website.

Cryptainer can encrypt any kind of data on any medium. Cryptainer creates encrypted volume files that can be loaded and unloaded to appear as drives on Windows. These virtual drives store your sensitive information in the encrypted form. On loading this virtual drive using one’s password/passphrase, files of any kind can be dragged and dropped into it. Moreover, all applications can store and use files on these drives seamlessly. Once unloaded, the data is rendered totally inaccessible by anyone but the person with the key. All data is encrypted at an astonishing speed, despite the high bit-strength.

Cryptainer also allows you to send encrypted files by email in its own special SITW file type. The recipient need not even have a copy of Cryptainer installed to decrypt the files. Using Cryptainer it is possible to encrypt files directly on any media, including removable drive too (USB Flash Drives). Cryptainer has the flexibility to store and port data on external drive. The sensitive data can be stored within an encrypted volume file that can only be accessed through the Cryptainer program and user-password. Cryptainer offers true on-the-fly 448-Bit disk encryption to ensure that absolutely anyone can use it effectively.

Cryptainer is available in different languages including English, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Chinese and Japanese.

Pricing and availability: Cryptainer runs on all 32-bit & 64-bit versions of Windows including Windows 10, Windows 8. Cryptainer comes in several editions including Cryptainer PE, Cryptainer 14, Cryptainer SE and a free Cryptainer LE Edition. Two licenses of Cryptainer SE Enterprise Edition costs $139.95 and one license of Cryptainer PE costs $45.00.

Download: https://www.cypherix.com/cryptainerle/

Store: https://www.cypherix.com/store.htm?adv=user_pr

Further information on the product is available at http://www.cypherix.com/prods.htm?adv=user_pr

Screen and/or Promo Shots: http://www.cypherix.com/press/index.htm?adv=user_pr

About Cypherix® Company: Cypherix® is one of the few companies worldwide to specialize in cryptography and data security. With over 10-million users, Cryptainer is perhaps one of the most widely used encryption programs in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.cypherix.com/ or contact us at Email: info_web@cypherix.com