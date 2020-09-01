Andrew Jones Auctions will Hold its First-Ever Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces Auction on Wednesday, September 16th

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, Sep 1, 2020 — Andrew Jones Auctions will present its first-ever Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces Auction on Wednesday, September 16th, featuring more than one hundred lots from various private collections, highlighted by the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, California. The Silver collection includes the sale’s expected top lot: a dazzling 12.01-carat emerald cut diamond (K VVS1) and platinum ring (est. $80,000-$120,000).

“The Mary and Lou Silver Collection encompasses an amazing breadth and variety of jewelry and timepieces collected over a lifetime,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones “We are fortunate to have complementary collections with designers such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany and Bulgari to be offered in our inaugural Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces sale.”

Also from the Silver collection is a pair of radiant cut natural fancy intense yellow diamond ear studs with a total weight of 6.52 carats (est. $25,000-$35,000); a Tiffany & Co. 5.41-carat oval brilliant cut natural fancy yellow diamond ring (est. $20,000-$30,000); an 8.98-carat Colombian emerald and diamond ring (est. $20,000-$30,000); a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond and 18K gold suite comprising a collar, a pair of ear clips, a bangle and a ring (est. $2,500-$12,000); as well as pieces by Asprey, Bvlgari, Cartier, Frascarolo, Petochi, David Yurman, Jorge Adeler and others.

“Lou Silver was a genuine timepiece aficionado whose interests spanned multiple categories and centuries,” Mr. Jones remarked. Highlights from his collection include a rare, early 18th century silver key-wind pocket watch by the preeminent London watchmaker George Graham (est. $600-$800); and a Clinton Ultra 18K gold full hunter minute repeating perpetual calendar pocket watch with phases of the moon and stopwatch, hand-made circa 1900 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Also offered will be an unusual lady’s 19th century Patek Philippe 18K gold pocket watch with a polychrome enamel crane motif, thought to have been made for the Chinese market (est. $4,000-$6,000); an Art Deco enameled silver mounted agate desk timepiece, retailed by Tiffany & Co. (est. $2,000-$3,000); and, jumping ahead in time, also by Patek Philippe is a 1965 solar powered gilt brass pendulette carrée (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Andrew Jones Auctions is also proud to offer a Swiss enameled 18K gold musical snuff box by Jean-Georges Rémond & Compagnie, circa 1800, playing two airs (est. $20,000-$30,000); a lovely Belle Epoque French 18K yellow gold chatelaine and lapel watch, possibly by Boucheron (est. $5,000-$7,000); and a striking diamond and ruby set 18K gold bracelet (est. $8,000-$12,000).

The auction will begin promptly at 11 am Pacific time. Internet bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Previews will be held by appointment only. These will be scheduled at the gallery Sunday through Tuesday, September 13th-15th, from 10am-5pm (Pacific time). Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

To learn more about the Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces Auction on Sept. 16th, visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com.

