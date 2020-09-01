itelligence partners with Natuvion Group to accelerate SAP S/4HANA® migrations

Walldorf & Bielefeld, Germany, September 1, 2020 – In order to offer a new hybrid migration approach for SAP S/4HANA®, itelligence (http://www.itelligencegroup.com/de), a globally leading SAP partner, announced a partnership with Natuvion Group (https://www.natuvion.com/de). Natuvion”s selective data transition approach for SAP S/4HANA helps companies across all industries leverage their current investments in data and processes as well as benefit from new innovations in SAP S/4HANA.

Combining the power of itelligence”s functional expertise and project management accelerators with Natuvion”s Data Conversion software and Data Conversion Architects provides a highly automated, fast, flexible and high-quality migration experience. Natuvion”s Data Conversion Software is a system transformation engine that offers a fast and pre-defined path to SAP S/4HANA (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/loesungen/sap-s4hana/sap-s4hana-roadmap/). It delivers proven benefits, whatever the size or complexity of the project.

“SAP S/4HANA adoption is growing rapidly, and Natuvion”s SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Approach brings additional tangible value to the conversion project” says Norbert Rotter, CEO, itelligence AG. “With this new migration approach, we offer our customers multiple options for a cost effective and non-disruptive journey into SAP S/4HANA.”

Natuvion”s Cutover App is key to enabling the critical “near zero downtime go-live”. This project execution tool tracks a unique combination of both project team tasks and system and technical activities. It provides up-to-the-second workflow management and real-time dashboards for the many cutover roles and responsibilities. This solution was developed in a co-innovation project with SAP specifically for managing SAP S/4HANA go-lives.

itelligence”s service team will use these tools when executing an selective data transition for SAP S/4HANA. Natuvion will provide both architects and the most up-to-date training and best practices to itelligence to increase the number of successfully delivered projects.

“In a time of economic uncertainty, one thing has become globally certain – together we are stronger. We recognized the trust customers have developed in Natuvion and itelligence. By combining our skills, tools, knowledge and automated processes, it benefits our customers and serves their need to transition to SAP S/4HANA before the 2027 deadline,” says Patric Dahse, CEO & Founder of Natuvion.