Phase 2 Re-Opening: Is It Safe To Come Into The Surgeon’s Office?

If you’re looking to schedule surgery or get surgery in the near future, it is safe for you to do so.

New York City, NY – USA | August 31, 2020 — The New York City metro area is currently in Phase 2 of reopening.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has hit New York City particularly hard, and as a result, Mayor DeBlasio and advisors have decided to manage the pace of reopening to make sure that everyone’s health remains a priority. Long Island entered Phase 2 on June 9. The five boroughs are the last in the state to enter Phase 2, which began June 22.

Phase 2 has allowed for the reopening of restaurants, salons, barber shops, offices, playgrounds, and non-essential retail with strict occupancy restrictions. For example, restaurants will be open only for outdoor seating. Salons, barber shops, offices, and non-essential retail stores will only be allowed to accommodate 50% of maximum occupancy at one time.

But is it safe to come into the surgeon’s office? The answer is yes. If you’re looking to schedule surgery or get surgery in the near future, it is safe for you to do so.

Clarity Surgical in Long Island (https://www.claritysurgicalny.com/contact-us#location) has been open for business during the pandemic, following strict protocols to make sure that nobody is at unnecessary risk.

In an official statement made on their website, Clarity Surgical stated that they will remain open for patients and patients who would like to schedule an appointment can do so over the phone. They ask that anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) stay home. Their staff will be screening people on the phone and on arrival to the office to make sure that nobody with symptoms is able to spread the illness.

They’ve also implemented a policy of “Clean In, Clean Out”, where all individuals must wash their hands before coming into the office and after leaving the office. This policy applies to patients and staff.

Dr. Charles E. Thompson III, founder of Clarity Surgical, also had this to say.

“I ask that you limit your exposure to media regarding COVID-19. Overexposure to coverage raises our anxiety levels and often results in confusing and conflicting information. Please obtain information and “what to do” guidance from https://www.cdc.gov and your states Department of Health.”

Clarity Surgical provides weight loss solutions (https://www.claritysurgicalny.com/weight-loss-surgery) to those who have struggled with diet and exercise. They provide weight loss surgery including gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, and conversion surgeries for those with gastric bands. Visit https://claritysurgicalny.com to learn more!

Press & Media Contact:

Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions

33 Walt Whitman Rd, Suite 300B,

Huntington Station, NY 11746

United States

+1 516-259-2525

jessica@claritysurgicalny.com

https://www.claritysurgicalny.com