About Prime Healthcare

Saving hospitals. Saving jobs. Saving lives.

With a history of delivering quality care, Prime Healthcare is honored to be named by Modern Healthcare as “The fastest growing hospital system” and ranks among the largest for-profit hospital systems in the United States. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been featured prominently among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation more than 30 times based on quality, and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times. Prime Healthcare hospitals are annually recognized as “Top Performers on Key Quality Measures” by The Joint Commission and Prime Healthcare is the only “10 Top Health System” west of the Mississippi. These accolades are a direct result of our commitment to clinical excellence and a unique physician-led model of healthcare delivery.

Prime Healthcare believes that exceptional healthcare should be a part of every community and has a proud history of transforming financially distressed hospitals into thriving community assets. Our growing family of hospitals across the United States are dedicated to improving healthcare and adding value to the lives of patients, physicians, staff and communities.

