Future Electronics Offers EmployeesInstructor-led Seminarabout ‘The Path to Inner Peace’

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) May 14, 2020 – Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components,is pleased to offer its employees a complimentary seminarentitled “The Path to Inner Peace,” through its employee assistance provider LifeWorks Morneau-Shepell.

The instructor-led webinar helps participants identify common barriers to inner peace, and best practice tips to help achieve goals of greater inner peace. These tips include meditation, acts of compassion, letting go of anger and positive self-talk.

Future Electronics supports its employees and highly values the commitment of its people, quality of life, a culture of respect, inclusion and wellness. Future Electronics offers 24/7 access to confidential support and resources through its employee assistance provider LifeWorks, in order to manage any personal or professional situation for a healthier, happier, more productive life.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

