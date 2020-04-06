Texas Carpet Cleaning Company Educates On How To Clean An Oriental Rug

Greensboro, North Carolina (webnewswire) March 18, 2020 – Safe-Dry® Carpet Cleaning, a Texas carpet cleaning company, recently shared a blog educating readers on how to clean an oriental rug. The post begins by explaining that an oriental rug is a typically handwoven (or hand-knotted), one-piece carpet made in a country from southern or central Asia (China, India, Pakistan, etc.). They often contain intricate designs depicting cultural images and symbols.

The blog then emphasizes that the process for cleaning such a rug should be organic and chemical-free, in accordance with the Carpet and Rug Institute’s (CRI) recommendations. It also notes that this process is simplified in the sense that it adapts to each rug owner’s unique needs. Rugs should be pretested before cleaning in order to make sure no discoloration or any other type of damage occurs, and oriental rugs should be cleaned at least once per year, preferably more (given the high amounts of dust, dirt and allergens they accumulate over the years). If an oriental rug has sustained liquid damage, customers are advised to bring it to Safe-Dry’s specialized rug cleaning facility to be restored. According to scholar-founded fact website Fact Retriever, more than 43 million tons of dust falls in the United States every year and two-thirds of that amount ends up indoors. Thus, cleaning carpets and rugs thoroughly and regularly is crucial.

Safe-Dry® Carpet Cleaning, which has been in business for more than 30 years, serves customers throughout Texas and has four locations in the Lone Star State: Houston, Cypress, Spring and The Woodlands. Safe-Dry® is dedicated to providing rug and carpet cleaning and upholstery services that are safe, soap-free and hypoallergenic (and thus eco-friendly). Their patented, low-moisture cleaning method uses just one-tenth the quantity of water utilized in typical steam cleaning processes. This approach is virtually guaranteed to remove all dirt, stains, pet urine and residue from carpets and requires less than an hour for dry time.

Safe-Dry’s professional technicians provide same-day service and are punctual when it comes to appointment times. A special coupon can also save customers $35 off Oriental rug cleaning services (minimum charges apply). Call Safe-Dry today at 1-888-817-8339 or contact them online at https://www.1800safedry.com/ for more information about their services and prices or to schedule a cleaning job.

###