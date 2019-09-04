Your Complete Forklift Solution in Cape Town

Forkliftworld is a highly reputed company offering all forklift-related products and forklift repairs in Cape Town and the Western Cape. They provide their clients with all material handling equipment and services with their trademarked brand SAMUK. Equipment offered by the company includes SAMUK Forklifts, SAMUK Warehousing Equipment, Forklift Parts and Black Hawk Solid Forklift Tyres. Their workshop has a wealth of experience from working with Nissan, Hyundai, Toyota, Hyster, Mitsubishi, TCM etc.

Rentals offered by Forkliftworld

Forkliftworld offers two types of rentals –

Short term rental

The company offers machines for rent on a daily basis for all kinds of applications. This rental also includes forklift repairs at the workshop. Daily rental rate starts from R450.00 per day excluding VAT.

Long term rental

Forkliftworld provides a vast range of used long-term forklifts to their customers for various applications. The terms are available according to the requirements of the clients. It can also be a permanent rental. All the rental contracts include full maintenance of the machines as well as warranty. However, the rental agreement has terms and conditions. The agreements are available starting from R5500.00 per month, based on the application.

Products offered by Forkliftworld for sales

Forklift

Forkliftworld offers SAMUK forklift products that assure high quality, reliability, amazing performance and low fuel consumption. Their new product, H-series SAMUK is featured with great ruggedness and is also quite easy to maintain. The H-series also offers comfort and easy access. The products guarantee a low cost of ownership and 40% buyback. Warranty of 5 years or 5000 hours is given with ‘SAMUK PRODUCT SUPPORT.’

Blackhawk tyres

Forkliftworld is a direct importer of the new Blackhawk tyres. These tyres are pre-pressed on rims, solid, pneumatics non-marking and are available with mobile press features. The customer is given a lifetime guarantee on these tyres.

Imported parts

Forkliftworld does not want its customers to experience any stress due to delay with regards to delivery. So, they import and stock reliable forklift parts so that the customers never face any kind of inconvenience. As a result, they can offer repairs and replacements for forklifts quickly. Moreover, they provide the parts at such a rate where the customer can save 15% of the expenses.

Forkliftworld also offers maintenance such as field services To find out more about the products and services of Forkliftworld, visit their website: https://Forkliftworld.co.za/.

About Forkliftworld

Forkliftworld is a Cape Town based company with many years of experience in all forklift-related engineering, rebuilding and refurbishing. Apart from a fully equipped in-house engineering and welding department, the company also has a large breakdown service department for providing quick breakdown response to the clients. Forkliftworld is committed to providing friendly and prompt customer service.

Contact Us:

103 Prinsloo Street

Beaconvale, Parow 7500

South Africa

Tel: 021 931 0431

Email: sales@forkliftowrld.co.za