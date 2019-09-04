Manage Your credits and Debts with Accountability Solutions

Accountability is a web-based service provider which helps to keep businesses protected by offering them specific tools which help in reducing their credit risk. Anyone can become a valued member of Accountability – you might be a large corporate, a SME or a start-up, you will have access to many services along with the support of their trained and professional staff.

Accountability offers a comprehensive debt management solution to their members. The services are the following below.

Membership Benefits:

Intra-member Networking – Accountability assists in developing networks between their members. Accountability Solutions members get access to contact other businesses to promote their products and services.

Credit Management:

Business Information Reports – Accountability allows members to get in-depth information about other businesses from the respective credit bureaus while choosing new clients. It helps in reducing associated risks of trading.

Accountability also helps in identity verification, as it has an ID verification database. It compares your input ID with its database and confirms whether it is valid or not. Trace alerts – If you are unable to trace a debtor, you can place a trace alert to get notified about any new contact information received by the Credit Bureaus. The trace alerts are issued in case of any change in residential addresses, telephone numbers or postal addresses.

For more information related to memberships and services, please visit them on: https://www.accountability.co.za/

About Accountability Solutions:

Accountability Solutions is a web-based service provider based in South Africa. They have partnerships with the major credit bureaus, which enables the members to have access to the credit database of 22 million consumers and 3 million businesses. The Accountability portal is quite user friendly and is available for assistance of their members 24/7.

Contact:

29 Bella Rosa Street, Rosenpark, Bellville

Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0861 90 90 90