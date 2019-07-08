Pioneering POS Solutions Provider Wondersoft Emerges as Top Choice for Apparel and Salon & Spa Business

POS solutions developed by fast growing end-to-end business software solutions provider Wondersoft drives the success of many leading Clothing, Apparel, Retail and Salon & Spa chains and stores.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India., July 6, 2019 — Retail Business and POS solutions developed by leading POS solutions provider Wondersoft has become the preferred choice for some leading successful brands in Clothing, Apparel, Salon & Spa Industry. Wondersoft has delivered POS solutions for Salon & Spa chains like YLG salon, Trendz Salon & Spa, Hair Masters, Hair Speak etc. Brands like Indian Terrain, Europa, Toonz Kids Store, Milow Fashin for Kids, Palam Silks and many more have benefited by embracing POS Software Solutions for Apparel & Clothing launched by Wondersoft. Global Brands like Adidas have narrowed down on Wondersoft for their franchisee POS solutions requirements.

Apart from POS solutions for Salon & Spa, Clothing and Apparel Industry, Wondersoft POS and business solutions have strong presence in other market segments like Bakery & Confectionery, Food & Beverage, Lifestyle & Fashion, Super Markets and Grocery, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmacies & Healthcare and Footware. Kumarakom, Hatsun, CookieMan, Adidas, Reebok Nuts ‘N’ Spices, Aravind Eye Care are some of the popular and familiar brands in the list of clientele using Wondersoft POS and business solutions.

Wondersoft solutions helps retail business bring all their stores and operations under one platform thus saving time and increase productivity. Real-time visibility on the stocks and flow of goods is just a touch away with their POS solutions. Wondersoft customer Palam Silks has drastically reduced the time taken for stock rotation from the Apparel warehouse to all their stores and also reduced pilferage in the process. Wondersoft POS and business solutions has even helped some of their customers win awards for excellence in operational efficiency

“At our 900+ Franchisee stores, both Adidas & Reebok Brands we wanted to have real-time visibility on the stocks & sales for integrating the data into various analytical tools and other futuristic applications. We evaluated and narrowed down on Wondersoft to be our strategic partner for the Franchisee Store journey. The web based eShopaid and eShopaid Mobile are very simple & easy to use applications, providing complete visibility & interfacing at the central cloud server. The whole implementation, including specific customizations, store staff training & data migration was carried out in just a span of 9 odd months. We have made the right association with Wondersoft and chosen this excellent software for our Franchisee POS” – Mr. Puneet Shankar, IT Director, Adidas Group

Microsfot .Net and SQL Server based web and cloud solutions developed by Wondersoft easily integrates with predominant ERP packages like SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics and offers real-time data availability and dynamic reporting accessible from anywhere through the Internet. Wondersoft offers both on-premise client and server licenses as well as Software as a Service license billed per user per month.

eShopaid and Shopaid.Net are two solutions from Wondersoft for retailers and distributors. eShopaid is a web-based cloud software designed for all retail chains and franchises whose outlets are widespread. Shopaid.Net offers features to handle operations starting from the POS & Billing, Store & Warehouse systems, and all the functions corporate office management. Shopaid.Net distribution solution designed for distributors is also available from Wondersoft. Shopaid.Net incorporates procurement, order management, inventory management, warehousing, distribution, billing, payment, accounting, CRM, analytics, reporting and all features required for end to end supply chain management.

Contact:

Mrs. Saritha

Wondersoft Private Limited

120, Arya Gowder Road,

West Mambalam, Chennai – 600 033

91 44 42073411

info@Wondersoft.in

https://www.wondersoft.in/