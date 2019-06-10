Icebergg to launch its first official video, Ensures Quality Music over quantity Music

Believing the ideology of quality music over quantity music, Icebergg, a recently launched music label is soon set to launch its first official video. Initiating with ‘Taare’, a Punjabi Romantic single, Icebergg aims to work on the mission, which is managed by the TEAM DOUBLE G. The aim is to raise unplugged music and develop a musical revolution worldwide with the New Generation talent and artists of this era by promising great music coming up your way .

“Icebergg is a Home & workstation simultaneously for Great music & Talent. Our logo defines our vision; We Ensure that Great Music is coming your Way and we ensure and believe to provide the audience with quality music instead of quantity music. Just as an iceberg it has a Deeper base inside of it that’s called Strength , our music label has a lot of struggle and efforts behind our journey of success.” Says team , Icebergg .

The shoot of the video of the Punjabi Romantic song ‘ Taare’ sung by famous Punjabi singer Akki, Music by Very Talented & visionary Music Producer SAMAY & penned down by Great Artist & vocalist PREET WORD. Managed & conceived by Dhruv Seth, and the video was completed in Delhi & Goa. Video by ‘They See’ in association with Icebergg.

Icebergg is also available in all the leading platforms including popular online music apps like Wynk music, Hungama, Savan, Spotify India, Deezer, Gaana, Google play, Amazon Music, and I tunes among many others. TV promotions include aaho tv, Gabroo tv , pitara , 9x tashan, Mh1 among other loved music channels , Media & Radio partners .