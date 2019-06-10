Columbus, OH — The Friedmann Firm partner Peter Friedmann was recently featured as a guest on Sean Harris’ podcast, “Civilly Speaking,” released in conjunction with the Ohio Association for Justice. The two talked about medical and disability leave for employees under both the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as the Family and Medical Leave Act. The podcast released March 5 and is available on iTunes or civillyspeaking.com.

Friedmann expertly displayed his thorough understanding of both of these laws and discussed in-depth the rights that Americans have under these acts, including the major differences between the two acts.

“Anything that could affect a major life activity, speech, sleep, your ability to think and act properly in a social setting,” Friedmann explained about what’s covered under the ADA act. “Anything that can affect a life activity, usually on a case by case basis, so you can get creative with it but as long as you can make a legitimate claim, [it’s covered.]”

Partner Rachel Sabo held a lecture on religious discrimination in the workplace at the annual Ohio Association for Justice’s annual convention on May 5. She provided insightful information, including real-world examples of religious discrimination in the workplace.

The Friedmann Firm is passionate about community outreach and educating the workforce on their rights as an employee. These are just two examples of how The Friedmann Firm and its partners are dedicated to employee rights.