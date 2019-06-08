Los Angeles, CA, June 08, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack™ 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall is a preconfigured integrated HDMI video and HDMI audio modular HDMI matrix Switcher. The 9×9 chassis back plane allows HDMI technologies to be converted and switched eliminating external converters and it allows any input to be routed to any output, or the same input to be routed to all outputs. The internal Video Wall processor allows you to create custom video wall layouts via our easy to use WEB GUI.

The core of the 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall consists of an 9×9 Modular Matrix chassis and its highly configurable backplane that supports 9 input cards and 9 output cards. The 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall is also 1080p compliant.

You can control the WolfPack™ 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall via front buttons, WEB GUI control, or the RS-232 serial port. The matrix does not have IR nor a remote control but can be controlled with its iOS and Android app. The HDMI input card has built-in 8-pin DIP Switch for resolution adjustment and supports a 3.5mm audio embedded input.

By having 1-port slide in cards the matrix is very reliable as in the unlikely even there is a loss of signal you just replace the card with a spare you have purchased or order another from us. The complete matrix doesn’t have to be sent to us for a repair.

The WolfPack 1080p 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall manages HDMI input signals for the inputs and outputs. This 1080p 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall supports long haul transmissions, maintains power reliability in the event of failure and offer the best flexible solutions for an AV system deployment. Our 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall also can support high-resolution HDMI sources routed to HDMI displays, monitors, projectors, or audio receivers, etc. The EDID can be selected between seven different modes or copied from the attached displays.

EDID Explained: The 1080p 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall EDID provides for optimal source-to-screen performance. EDID will optimize the video card output for the capabilities of the end display. The EDID ghost unit enables the copying, emulating, cloning, and “learning” of EDID data from a display. Our EDID Emulator and repeater comes with pre-defined presets, user programmable banks, Sink EDID sniffing bank and more. Our EDID Emulator ensures proper operation, for the best performing HDMI audio and video signal between any source and display Resolves loss of video, intermittent (flashing) video, snow, or color-space (purple or red) issues.

The WolfPack 9×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/9×9-hdmi-matrix-switch-video-wall.html

