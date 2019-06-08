The process of making socks, be it novelty or athletic has come a long way. Sock manufacturers now use fiber blends, new technologies, dyes in their making and many new fibers are being used from time to time. When choosing socks, the first factor we consider after its length is the fabric content. Most of the socks are made using a blend of various fabrics. Understanding more about the materials used, and the pros and cons will help you in making an informed decision. When choosing socks, knowing the fabric content comes in handy. Most cases, socks are made using a blend of different materials. Understanding the pros and cons of each will help you make a more informed decision. While there are a number of materials used in making socks, the best material for socks is Cotton, and wool too is widely used.

Various Types of Sock Fibers and Materials

Cotton

Cotton is one of the best materials used for socks as it is light in weight and absorbs moisture. The material is washable and is quite durable as well. The socks made of cotton are breathable, and these factors make it the most commonly used fiber in making socks. In many cases, a blend of cotton and nylon is used, which is a nonabsorbent fiber to make the socks moisture resistant.

Though cotton is grown all over the world, it is one of the most expensive materials and is gathered from the seeds of the cotton plant. Hence, is it 90% cellulose. Mentioned below are a few kinds of cotton that are commonly used in the making of socks.

Organic Cotton – Organic cotton is the material obtained from non-genetically modified cotton plants. In simple terms, these are grown without the use of pesticides or fertilizes.

Recycled Cotton – Spun from the scraps or discards after the cutting or the weaving process, recycled cotton is also used to make socks. Though recycled, these are known for their durability and moisture resistant properties.

Mercerized Cotton – This is a cotton yarn obtained after a specialized finishing process known as mercerizing. This material has more shine and is soft when compared to regular or organic cotton.

Combined Cotton – Combined cotton is additionally treated to remove any impurities or fibers to produce strong and straight cotton material. This variety of cotton is ideal for weaving, and the socks made using this are very soft and do not fray easily. Socks made of combined cotton are expensive when compared to those made using regular cotton.

Wool

Wool is the most used material for manufacturing socks, only after cotton. The wool used is obtained from sheep or other animals and is of premium quality. Each of the wool fiber used is made using a number of coiled springs, that when stretched bounce back to their original shape. Socks made of wool are also wrinkle resistant and breathable.

Wool yarn is often used to create thicker socks, mostly used during winters as they are bulky and lofty. Wool is great as an insulator as well and also keeps the feet of the user dry – thanks to their moisture absorbing nature. Socks made of wool are ideal for hiking and adventure activities.

Stance uses premium quality wool that is known for its luxurious softness. Unlike the regular wool, this does not itch or shrink even after repeated use and washings. The socks made using premium quality wool are exceptionally comfortable and are known for their colorfastness as well.

While cotton and wool are widely used materials in making socks, some of the other fibers are used too. Let us have a look at what are they.

Nylon

Nylon is widely used in sock making as the material is durable and is quite resistant. Nylon is ideal for making socks that undergo and a lot of stretching and pulling. Nylon socks also assimilate moisture when compared to socks made using fabrics other than cotton or wool.

Polyester

Polyester is pretty much the same as Nylon but is less expensive. Socks made of polyester are breathable and absorb moisture and can easily survive wear and tear as well.

Acrylic

Not many are aware of the fact that acrylic too can be used in making socks. This is a kind of warm wool that is much similar to the polymer. The socks made using acrylic are good at retaining their elastic shape and wick sweating away effectively.

Spandex

Spandex as a material is known for its resistance to extending and is hence used in socks to help them stay in shape. Spandex is commonly known as Lycra or Elastane and is commonly used in long socks.

Polypropylene

Polypropylene is undoubtedly one of the best materials that are being used in sock making, thanks to its waterproof qualities. The material is warm and feels quite comfortable on the skin. This is one of the reasons why it is used as an inner liner for the socks.

Cashmere

A fiber obtained from Cashmere goat, this fabric is soft and silky. The material is natural and is light-weight and is used in making of luxury garments, socks being one of them.

Rayon

A natural cellulose filament material, rayon is quite popular for its sheen. The socks made using rayon are comfortable and have very high moisture absorption properties.

Bamboo

The socks made using bamboo are soft and very breathable and are comfortable more than the cotton ones. The socks have sheen on their surface and look similar to those made of silk or cashmere. Bamboo as a material is also hypoallergenic and is durable and is a natural microbial fiber. This is indeed a luxury choice for many sock manufacturers.

Silk

Silk is a very smooth material, known for its softness and moisture absorbing features. The socks made of silk have high tensile strength and keep the feet dry, cool and comfortable.

While cotton remains the best material for socks, one can pick up the sock made of other materials based on their use. Now that you know more about the materials used in making socks, it is time you use the knowledge to make the best pick.

