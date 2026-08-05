Trump heads to California and Nevada to hone midterm fight lines

Trump is checking out California and Nevada to project on the economy, border security and criminal activity before November’s elections. The journey highlights his weak financial rankings and heightening clashes with Democrats led by Gavin Newsom.

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Losangeles, UPGRADED: Aug 5, 2026 06:00 IST President Donald Trump is going to California and Nevada today in an uncommon western journey focused on honing political distinctions with Democrats on the economy, border security and criminal activity ahead of the November elections that will choose whether Republicans keep control of Congress. The check out consists of a Republican National Committee fundraising supper in California and an economy-focused occasion in Nevada. The journey comes as Trump deals with weak public scores on the economy, a concern on which he has actually had a hard time to get in touch with citizens regardless of frequently indicating stock exchange gains and low nationwide joblessness. In an AP-NORC survey performed in late July, 32 percent of United States grownups authorized of his handling of the economy, 69 percent explained the economy as “poor”and lots of stated the expense of fundamentals such as groceries and fuel was a “major” source of tension. His total approval score stood at 33 percent, somewhat listed below where it was at this phase of his very first term. Trump got here in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a fundraising supper at a golf club his household owns in Rancho Palos Verdes. Right before his arrival, authorities stated a California guy bring ammo, with a weapon in his automobile, had actually been apprehended at the golf course on Sunday after appearing to keep an eye on security preparations. On Wednesday, Trump is because of discuss the economy at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. Throughout the journey, he is anticipated to target California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat viewed as a most likely competitor for his celebration’s governmental election in 2028 and among Trump’s most popular competitors. White House representative Olivia Wales stated the president would “draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom”while highlighting his own push to cut taxes, minimize scams in federal government programs, and punish migration and criminal activity. California was amongst Trump’s very first domestic stops after he went back to workplace in January 2025, when he went to Los Angeles County after wildfires ruined whole areas, left thousands homeless and eliminated more than 2 lots individuals. Newsom got him at the airport throughout that journey, and the 2 spoke cordially and indicated cooperation in spite of their long-running distinctions. That did not last. 6 months later on, Newsom stated in a speech that “democracy is under assault” by Trump after the president sent out National Guard soldiers and United States Marines into Los Angeles without the guv’s approval, following demonstrations after a series of federal migration raids. Trump frequently buffoons Newsom and utilizes a bad label for him, while the guv regularly teases the president on social networks. On Tuesday, Newsom’s workplace stated Trump was concerning California not to assist wildfire survivors however to raise cash and attack the state with lies. Newsom stated, “More than anything, we’d like the President to keep the promise he made on January 24, 2025: to ‘take care of Los Angeles’. 18 months later, survivors are still waiting. And while you’re here, Mr. President, welcome to the world’s fourth-largest economy — growing faster than Texas and Florida combined. Enjoy your stay.” California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks stated, “Trump treats California like his personal political punching bag — right up until he needs someone to write a check. He may hit up a few billionaire donors who bankroll his political operation, but the people of California have already made it clear: they want nothing to do with his chaos and corruption.” In Nevada, Trump will go to a state led by Republican Governor Joe Lombardo, who deals with Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in among the nation’s most carefully viewed guv’s races in November. The Nevada State Democratic Party is installing signboards connected to Trump’s check out that tie him to Lombardo and increasing expenses. Nevada is handling a scarcity of cost effective real estate, quickly increasing energy need from expert system information centres, and federal cuts to crucial state programs. For months, Trump has actually attempted to convince citizens with his earnings tax cuts and claims of a production revival. Interest rates stay high, gas rates have actually increased due to the fact that of the Iran war, tariffs continue to improve the economy, and even White House approximates point to a nationwide real estate lack. Trump has actually explained his own real estate expense as a “yawn”and some speeches promoted by the White House as having to do with the economy, consisting of one at a General Motors center in Michigan recently, moved into prolonged remarks about his political challengers and building and construction tasks in Washington. In general, Trump’s two-state journey is indicated to enhance his project styles before the November elections, however it likewise unfolds versus bad financial rankings, sharp political attacks from Democrats, and continuing issues amongst citizens over rates, real estate and daily expenses. With PTI Inputs – Ends Released By: India Today Web Desk Released On: Aug 5, 2026 06:00 IST

President Donald Trump is going to California and Nevada today in an unusual western journey focused on honing political distinctions with Democrats on the economy, border security and criminal offense ahead of the November elections that will choose whether Republicans keep control of Congress. The go to consists of a Republican National Committee fundraising supper in California and an economy-focused occasion in Nevada.

The journey comes as Trump deals with weak public rankings on the economy, a concern on which he has actually had a hard time to get in touch with citizens in spite of typically indicating stock exchange gains and low nationwide joblessness. In an AP-NORC survey performed in late July, 32 percent of United States grownups authorized of his handling of the economy, 69 percent explained the economy as “poor”and lots of stated the expense of fundamentals such as groceries and gas was a “major” source of tension. His total approval score stood at 33 percent, somewhat listed below where it was at this phase of his very first term.

Trump showed up in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a fundraising supper at a golf club his household owns in Rancho Palos Verdes. Right before his arrival, authorities stated a California male bring ammo, with a weapon in his vehicle, had actually been jailed at the golf course on Sunday after appearing to keep track of security preparations.

On Wednesday, Trump is because of discuss the economy at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. Throughout the journey, he is anticipated to target California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat viewed as a most likely competitor for his celebration’s governmental election in 2028 and among Trump’s most popular competitors. White House representative Olivia Wales stated the president would “draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom”while highlighting his own push to cut taxes, decrease scams in federal government programs, and punish migration and criminal activity.

California was amongst Trump’s very first domestic stops after he went back to workplace in January 2025, when he checked out Los Angeles County after wildfires ruined whole areas, left thousands homeless and eliminated more than 2 lots individuals. Newsom got him at the airport throughout that journey, and the 2 spoke cordially and indicated cooperation in spite of their long-running distinctions. That did not last. 6 months later on, Newsom stated in a speech that “democracy is under assault” by Trump after the president sent out National Guard soldiers and United States Marines into Los Angeles without the guv’s permission, following demonstrations after a series of federal migration raids.

Trump frequently buffoons Newsom and utilizes a bad label for him, while the guv often teases the president on social networks. On Tuesday, Newsom’s workplace stated Trump was pertaining to California not to assist wildfire survivors however to raise cash and attack the state with lies. Newsom stated, “More than anything, we’d like the President to keep the promise he made on January 24, 2025: to ‘take care of Los Angeles’. 18 months later, survivors are still waiting. And while you’re here, Mr. President, welcome to the world’s fourth-largest economy — growing faster than Texas and Florida combined. Enjoy your stay.” California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks stated, “Trump treats California like his personal political punching bag — right up until he needs someone to write a check. He may hit up a few billionaire donors who bankroll his political operation, but the people of California have already made it clear: they want nothing to do with his chaos and corruption.”

In Nevada, Trump will check out a state led by Republican Governor Joe Lombardo, who deals with Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in among the nation’s most carefully seen guv’s races in November. The Nevada State Democratic Party is installing signboards connected to Trump’s check out that tie him to Lombardo and increasing expenses. Nevada is handling a scarcity of inexpensive real estate, quickly increasing energy need from expert system information centres, and federal cuts to crucial state programs.

For months, Trump has actually attempted to encourage citizens with his earnings tax cuts and claims of a production revival. Interest rates stay high, fuel rates have actually increased due to the fact that of the Iran war, tariffs continue to improve the economy, and even White House approximates point to a nationwide real estate lack. Trump has actually explained his own real estate expense as a “yawn”and some speeches promoted by the White House as having to do with the economy, consisting of one at a General Motors center in Michigan recently, moved into prolonged remarks about his political challengers and building and construction jobs in Washington.

In general, Trump’s two-state journey is implied to strengthen his project styles before the November elections, however it likewise unfolds versus bad financial rankings, sharp political attacks from Democrats, and continuing issues amongst citizens over costs, real estate and daily expenses.

With PTI Inputs

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