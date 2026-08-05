Business NewsNewsTrendingToday weather condition updates(August 4 ): IMD projections heavy rain throughout parts of India; incredibly heavy rains likely in Assam, Northeast
Today weather condition updates(August 4): IMD projections heavy rain throughout parts of India; very heavy rains likely in Assam, Northeast
By
ET OnlineLast Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:03:00 AM IST
Run-through
Heavy to really heavy rains is anticipated throughout numerous Indian areas on Monday. Separated very heavy rains is anticipated over Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Numerous northern states, consisting of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, will experience heavy showers.
< img height ="27" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/124905307.cms">
Listen to this post in summed up format
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has actually anticipated heavy to extremely heavy rains throughout a number of parts of the nation on Monday, with separated exceptionally heavy rains likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Heavy rains has actually likewise been anticipated for Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and parts of southern India, while thunderstorms, gusty winds and squally weather condition are anticipated in a number of areas.
Learn more: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad weather condition today(August 4): National capital to see cloudy skies, rain spells; IMD problems thunderstorm caution for some locations
Today’s weather report: Check what IMD anticipates throughout India here
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thundersquall with wind speeds of 50– 60 kmph; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Andhra Pradesh: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds(40– 50 kmph ); strong surface area winds likely at separated locations.
- Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy & to extremely heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Assam & Meghalaya: Heavy to really heavy rains with separated incredibly heavy rains likely; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Bihar: Heavy to extremely heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds(30– 40 kmph).
- Chhattisgarh: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Delhi, Haryana & Chandigarh: Heavy rains likely at separated locations.
- Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains likely at separated locations.
- Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & & Muzaffarabad: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Jharkhand: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30– 40 kmph).
- Karnataka: Heavy rains likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40– 50 kmph) over Coastal Karnataka and (30– 40 kmph) over South Interior Karnataka; strong surface area winds likely. Squally weather condition with wind speeds of 40– 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, likely along and off the Karnataka coast.
- Kerala & & Mahe: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40– 50 kmph); strong surface area winds likely. Squally weather condition with wind speeds of 40– 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, likely along and off the Kerala coast.
- Lakshadweep: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40– 50 kmph); strong surface area winds likely. Squally weather condition with wind speeds of 40– 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, likely over the location.
- Madhya Maharashtra: Heavy rains likely at separated locations.
- Madhya Pradesh: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30– 40 kmph) most likely at separated locations.
- Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & & Tripura: Heavy to really heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Odisha: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30– 40 kmph).
- Punjab: Heavy rains likely at separated locations.
- Sikkim & & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal: Heavy to really heavy rains with separated incredibly heavy rains likely; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30– 40 kmph).
- Telangana: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30– 40 kmph); strong surface area winds likely.
- Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains likely at separated locations.
- Uttarakhand: Heavy rains likely at separated locations; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
- Vidarbha: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning most likely at separated locations.
Marine weather condition:
- Arabian Sea: Squally winds of 45– 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, likely along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts and over the majority of parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, adjacent parts of the southwest, east-central and north Arabian Sea.
- Bay of Bengal: Squally weather condition with wind speeds of 40– 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, likely along and off the south Sri Lanka coast, adjacent numerous parts of the south Bay of Bengal and over the Andaman Sea.