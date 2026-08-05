Today weather condition updates (August 4): IMD projections heavy rain throughout parts of India; very heavy rains likely in Assam, Northeast

Run-through

Heavy to really heavy rains is anticipated throughout numerous Indian areas on Monday. Separated very heavy rains is anticipated over Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Numerous northern states, consisting of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, will experience heavy showers.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and squally weather condition are anticipated for numerous other locations. Coastal areas of Karnataka and Kerala expect squally weather with strong winds.

< img height ="27" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/124905307.cms">

Listen to this post in summed up format