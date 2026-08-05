Noida home prices soar 125%, Gurugram 117% since 2019; check property rates and rental yields across 11 cities

Property prices in Noida jumped from Rs 4,795 per square feet in 2019 to Rs 10,780 per square feet in Q2 2026, marking a 125% jump (in absolute term) in property value in properties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. On the rental side, yield for Noida properties went up by 0.7%, reaching 3.9% in Q2 2026, compared to 3.2% in 2019.

In Gurgaon, property prices increased from Rs 6,150 per square feet in 2019 to Rs 13,350 per square feet in Q2 2026, which is a 177% increase over the same period. Rental yield in Gurgaon also saw an uptick, moving from 3.5% to 4.3%, during this time.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded a 1% rise in rental yields between 2019 and Q2 of 2026, while property prices in these two cities appreciated by 90% and 93% respectively. Mumbai & Delhi too saw decent improvement in rental yields.

Overall, Noida & Gurugram are leading in property price appreciation, while Bengaluru & Hyderabad are seeing the most significant gains in rental yields between 2019 and Q2 2026.

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Anuj Puri, Chairman,ANAROCK Group, says: “Rising property prices are generally inversely proportional to rental yields, exerting downward pressure on the latter. While rents often do not keep pace with capital appreciation, the country’s top residential markets are diverging sharply from this trend. Across many markets, capital values increased significantly since 2019 and rental yields also improved, indicating that rental growth is now strong enough to offset the impact of rising capital values.”

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Keep reading to know all the details.

Rent price increases across 11 cities

Anarock research says that Noida and Gurugram property prices have shown high capital appreciation as well as good rental yields while Bengaluru and Hyderabad combine a near doubling of capital values with the sharpest rise in rental yields.

Anarock research says: “Both cases highlight the role of employment growth, technology, and GCC expansion in driving both ownership and rental demand.”

Here’s a table showing the rental yields across 11 cities:

Cities Rental Yield (%) in 2019 Rental Yield (%) in Q2 2026 Change (in BPS) Gurugram 3.5 4.3 80 Noida 3.2 3.9 70 Delhi 2.2 3.2 100 Pune 3.3 3.95 65 Bangalore 3.6 4.6 100 Mumbai 3.5 4.3 80 Navi Mumbai 2.8 3.6 80 Thane 2.7 3.5 80 Kolkata 3.3 3.9 60 Hyderabad 2.6 3.6 100 Chennai 2.7 3.25 55

Source: ANAROCK Research & Advisory

Delhi NCR properties prices appreciation

Noida and Gurugram lead capital appreciation by 125% and 117% while rental yields there have also risen by 70 bps and 80 bps, respectively:

In Noida, property prices increased from Rs 4,795 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 10,780 per sq. ft. in Q2 2026 on average; rental yields rose from 3.2% to 3.9%

Gurugram saw property prices increasing from Rs 6,150 per sq. ft. to Rs 13,350 per sq. ft. while rental yields went up from 3.5% to 4.3%

Cities Capital Price (Rs/Sqft) 2019 Capital Price (Rs/Sqft) Q2 2026 % Change Gurgaon 6,150 13,350 117% Noida 4,795 10,780 125% Delhi 18,200 26,700 47% Pune 5,510 8,300 51% Bangalore 4,975 9,450 90% Mumbai 17,845 29,270 64% Navi Mumbai 6,860 11,720 71% Thane 8,785 14,300 63% Kolkata 4,385 6,345 45% Hyderabad 4,195 8,090 93% Chennai 4,935 7,250 47%

Source: ANAROCK Research & Advisory

Bengaluru and Hyderabad property prices

In Bengaluru, capital prices jumped from Rs 4,975 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 9,450 per sq. ft. in Q2 2026 – 90% growth. During the same period, rental yields rose from 3.6% to 4.6% – a 1% gain.

Hyderabad also recorded strong capital appreciation, with prices increasing from Rs 4,195 per sq. ft. to Rs 8,090 per sq. ft. – a 93% gain in this period. Rental yields also rose by 1% – from 2.6% to 3.6%.

Anarock research says that economic growth drives employment, employment drives migration, migration supports rental demand, and sustained housing demand supports capital appreciation across Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Mumbai property prices appreciation from 2019 till Q2 2026