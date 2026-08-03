India roundup: R&D centers, domestic tooling, OSAT financial investments, and AI centers are powering India’s chip push

India is broadening its semiconductor aspirations through brand-new R&D centers, native style tools, product packaging centers and AI facilities financial investments, intending to enhance domestic abilities and improve international innovation supply chains

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< p data-start="143" data-end ="413" data-is-last-node data-is-only-node > Marvell opens broadened Bengaluru R&D center, doubling India headcount

Marvell Technology has actually opened 100,000 square feet of extra semiconductor R&D area in Bengaluru and prepares to double its India headcount over the next 3 years as part of a US$ 250 million financial investment program.

India releases homegrown silicon photonics tools to expand gain access to for scientists and market

India has actually released 2 indigenously established silicon photonics services to enhance regional chip style and screening abilities. The relocation might matter beyond India, as it might broaden worldwide supply chains, lower advancement barriers, and speed up the adoption of photonic chips utilized in interactions, picking up, quantum systems, and advanced computing worldwide.

India’s Paras Defense semiconductor system to buy Madhya Pradesh OSAT center

Indian defense engineering business Paras Defense and Space Technologies stated its semiconductor subsidiary, Paras Semiconductors, will invest INR62 billion (approx. US$ 643.79 million) to develop a semiconductor product packaging and screening center in Madhya Pradesh, as the nation broadens efforts to construct a domestic chip production community.

India’s NIELIT and SCL broaden access to native semiconductor style set through eChipHub

India’s National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and the Semiconductor Laboratory( SCL)have actually teamed up to make SCL’s native 1.2-micrometer Process Design Kit (PDK) readily available through the eChipHub platform, supporting semiconductor style education and research study as part of the nation’s India Semiconductor Mission.

IndieSemiC, Semtech partner on RISC-V IoT platform as India broadens semiconductor style environment

Gujarat-based fabless semiconductor start-up IndieSemiC has actually partnered with US-based semiconductor provider Semtech Corporation to establish a brand-new RISC-V-based system-in-package (SiP) platform that integrates general-purpose computing with long-range cordless connection for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

India’s very first telecom production zone to land in Madhya Pradesh

India has actually relocated to develop a significant telecom production center in Gwalior, an action that might improve supply chains, financial investment circulations, and innovation production for international markets. The task intends to decrease import reliance, assistance exports, and construct an integrated base for telecom hardware, research study, and advancement.

< p data-start ="143" data-end ="413" data-is-last-node data-is-only-node > India’s HCLTech strategies US$ 4.4 B AI information center

HCLTech stated it prepares to develop its very first AI information center at the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park, marking a more action in its growth into the full-stack expert system market through a collaboration with AI start-up Sarvam and the Government of Odisha.

Short article modified by Jerry Chen