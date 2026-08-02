Scan. Pay. Repeat. UPI breaks records once again

Summary

UPI deals reached a brand-new high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in July.

The volume of these deals likewise saw a considerable boost throughout the very same month. This development strengthens UPI’s position as India’s favored digital payment technique. UPI has actually broadened its operations to almost 10 global countries.

IANS UPI deals struck a brand-new high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in July, according to information launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI deals reached a brand-new high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in July as exposed by the report from the National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI ).

UPI deals attained a brand-new peak in May 2026.

UPI deals reached 23.66 billion in volume throughout July which was greater than May’s volume of 23.2 billion and June’s volume of 22.72 billion.

According to the stats shared on Saturday, the worth of UPI deals in July stood at Rs 29.88 lakh crore whereas the worth of deals in July in 2015 stood at Rs 25.08 lakh crore.

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UPI deals in June had a volume of 19.46 billion.

PayNearby MD and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj stated, “UPI continues to strengthen the foundation of India’s digital payments ecosystem. In July 2026, it processed 23.66 billion transactions worth Rs 29.88 lakh crore, reaffirming its role as the preferred mode of payment for millions of Indians.”

UPI has actually currently begun operations in practically 10 countries such as UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius, and Qatar, therefore making India a front-runner in the international digital payments arena.

Favorable international approval of UPI has actually led to increased remittance transfers, addition of more individuals in the monetary system, and developing India’s fortress in the around the world fintech environment.

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NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), which has actually been established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in addition to the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), is the pinnacle body for running retail payment and settlement systems in India.

NPCI runs UPI that helps with the procedure of immediate funds transfer in between individuals and merchants.

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