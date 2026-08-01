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Home Business White House signals Trump is weighing brand-new strikes on Iran

White House signals Trump is weighing brand-new strikes on Iran

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There were no United States strikes on Iran overnight, however Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard stated Friday it had actually struck another 2 tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait stated it obstructed drones

By AP -PTI[ 19659016]Upgraded – August 01, 2026 at 09:51 AM.

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Cairo, Egypt

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The White House signified that President Donald Trump is weighing performing brand-new strikes on Iran as the United States presses for Tehran to resume the Strait of Hormuz and comply with terms set out in a truce arrangement the 2 sides created last month, just to rapidly collapse.

There were no United States strikes on Iran overnight, however Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard stated Friday it had actually struck another 2 tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait stated it obstructed drones.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed the United States administration’s disappointment once again, charging that Tehran last month signed a memorandum of comprehending with the United States on a truce however then rapidly “broke it, contended business ships, and eliminated American soldiers”.

“President Trump is not going to wait and permit this terrorist behaviour to take place,” Leavitt stated in a declaration on Friday night. “Iran will continue to pay up until they pertain to the table in, what President Trump considers, a significant method.” Leavitt provided the fresh caution after Trump previously on Friday informed press reporters that “we simply wish to win” in Iran and signified that he anticipated United States military action to continue for a long time.

“We’ll be striking them extremely hard,” Trump stated in an exchange with press reporters throughout a conference with members of his Cabinet at the Camp David governmental retreat in Maryland. “You understand, eventually they’re going to state, ‘We simply can’t take it any longer.'” Hamas validated Friday that it will deactivate in a possible advancement for ending the war in Gaza, however significant challenges stay.

Released on August 1, 2026

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