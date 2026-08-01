Assam floods: Death toll increases to 82 as 1.92 lakh individuals stay afflicted

Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under the deluge.

Assam’s Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under flood, with 1.92 lakh individuals in the state still impacted, while 2 casualties took the death toll to 82, authorities stated on Saturday.

The flood circumstance has actually enhanced because Thursday, when more than 2 lakh individuals in 8 districts were impacted.

Dikhow and Dhansiri rivers were reported to be in “severe flood situation” at Sivasagar and Numaligarh in Golaghat, with the authorities advising individuals to keep away.

Authorities stated that around 13,000 individuals were protected in 54 relief camps. Another 26 relief circulation centres were open, accommodating 5,384 individuals. Several firms, consisting of the NDRF and SDRF, were performing relief operations.

The state federal government has actually chosen to method insurance provider and non-banking monetary business (NBFCs) for expeditious disposal of claims and supplying a moratorium to their clients from these locations.

It was likewise concentrating on quick evaluation of damage so that funds for repair work are paid out at the earliest.

Authorities stated 2 more deaths have actually been reported in the floods this year, one each from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, taking the toll to 82.

Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under the deluge. The variety of afflicted individuals was at 1,92,799, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 77,456 individuals struck by the deluge, followed by 63,492 in Sivasagar and 34,067 in Jorhat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the state cabinet on Friday chose to assemble a conference with personal and federal government insurer on August 5 to advise them to expeditiously settle claims versus guaranteed broken automobiles, animals and other homes.

The federal government will likewise fulfill the NBFCs the very same day, requesting them to approve a moratorium to customers from these 4 districts.

The statement came a day after the chief minister chaired an unique conference of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), in which it was chosen that a six-month moratorium would be provided to all flood-affected individuals in 4 districts to pay back loans.

The procedures have actually been revealed for the worst-hit 4 districts of Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat.

In a social networks post, Sarma stated that over 41 crore has actually been authorized under the PM Surya Ghar pending state aid for the flood-affected locations.

“As floods affect four districts of Assam, our government stands firmly with every affected family. Along with other relief and assistance, we have approved ₹41.67 crore under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for 9,289 beneficiaries in the affected areas,” he stated.

Sarma included that the Power Department has actually been directed to make sure that Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd moves the quantity straight to their savings account by Tuesday.

Released on August 1, 2026