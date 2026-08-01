India, Lesotho evaluation bilateral relations

Summary India and Lesotho assembled for their 6th Joint Bilateral Commission conference, concentrating on enhancing their bilateral ties. They checked out opportunities for advancement collaborations and capability structure efforts that benefit both nations. Their dedication to promoting sustainable advancement through South-South cooperation was restored. A future conference is arranged to occur in Maseru, making sure ongoing partnership and discussion.

iStock India and Lesotho evaluation whole spectrum of bilateral ties and cooperation

India and Lesotho carried out an extensive evaluation of their bilateral relations, positioning unique focus on advancement collaboration, capability structure, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and shared coordination at the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

The conversations occurred throughout the 6th session of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC), assembled in the nationwide capital on July 30.

“The 6th meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC) between India and Lesotho was held on 30 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa), MEA and Mr. Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations,” the MEA stated in a post on X.

Throughout the session, both sides performed an in-depth evaluation of bilateral engagements, concentrating on advancement cooperation, capacity-building efforts, HADR efforts, and joint techniques throughout global bodies.

According to a main declaration released by Lesotho’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, both delegations declared their enduring diplomatic ties and repeated their willpower to broaden practical cooperation.

“The JBCC remains the principal institutional mechanism for reviewing bilateral relations, advancing cooperation across key sectors, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership between the two sister countries,” the declaration kept in mind.

Formed under a bilateral arrangement tattooed in March 2004, the JBCC held its inaugural session in New Delhi in March 2009.

The structure acts as a rotating system hosted occasionally in between Maseru and New Delhi to keep an eye on development and check out fresh opportunities of cooperation.

The current session was gone to by senior federal government functionaries from both countries, consisting of authorities from Lesotho’s diplomatic objective in New Delhi and delegates representing sectors such as trade, education, farming, food security, and tourist.

“The 6th Session advanced several proposed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreed to sign at the earliest opportunity. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing sustainable development through South-South cooperation and strengthening collaboration in regional and multilateral fora. India reiterated its invitation for Lesotho to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as important platforms for cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure resilience,” the ministry specified.

The 2 partner countries concurred that the 7th session of the Lesotho-India Joint Bilateral Commission of Cooperation will be kept in Maseru, with equally practical dates to be chosen through diplomatic channels.

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