Weather report for July 31, 2026: Check IMD rain notifies for Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala and more

Heavy rains is anticipated to continue throughout big parts of India on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting active monsoon conditions over north, main, east, northeast, west and southern areas. Numerous states are most likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rains, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have actually likewise been anticipated in several locations. The weather condition department has actually recommended that extreme monsoon activity will continue over lots of parts of the nation.

IMD concerns rain signals throughout India

The IMD has actually anticipated heavy rains throughout parts of north, main, east, northeast and western India, with separated locations anticipated to get extremely heavy to incredibly heavy rains.

Heavy rain is most likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

The weather condition department has actually likewise anticipated heavy rains over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are most likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, the northeastern states and a number of parts of southern India.

Delhi-NCR weather condition

Delhi and the adjacent National Capital Region are most likely to get heavy rains on Friday.

The IMD has actually anticipated relatively extensive to extensive rains over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from July 30 to August 4. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likewise anticipated in parts of the area.

North India projection

Relatively extensive to extensive rains is most likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand in between July 30 and August 4.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are anticipated to get prevalent rains throughout this duration. Rain is most likely over west Uttar Pradesh from August 1 to 4 and east Uttar Pradesh from August 2 to 4.

Heavy rains is anticipated over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Really heavy rains is most likely at separated locations over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab throughout July 30 and 31, Uttarakhand on July 30, west Rajasthan on August 1, and east Rajasthan from July 30 to August 1.

Central India anticipated

Active monsoon conditions are anticipated over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rains is most likely over west Madhya Pradesh from July 30 to August 1, east Madhya Pradesh on July 31, Vidarbha on July 31 and Chhattisgarh on July 30 and from August 2 to 4.

Extremely heavy rains is most likely at separated locations over east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on July 30. West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha might likewise witness heavy to extremely heavy rains, with separated pockets most likely to get very heavy rains on July 30.

East India anticipated

Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal are anticipated to witness extensive rains.

Rain is most likely over Odisha on July 30 and from August 3 to 4, Jharkhand from August 1 to 4, Bihar from July 31 to August 4, and Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from July 30 to August 4.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are most likely over Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar.

Really heavy rains is most likely at separated locations over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim throughout July 30 and 31 and from August 2 to 3.

Northeast India anticipated

Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are most likely to experience extensive rains throughout the projection duration.

Heavy rains is anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Extremely heavy rains is most likely at separated locations over Arunachal Pradesh from July 30 to August 2 and over Assam and Meghalaya throughout July 30 and 31.

West India anticipated

Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat are most likely to get prevalent rains over the coming days.

Relatively extensive to prevalent rains is anticipated over Konkan and Goa from July 30 to August 4, Madhya Maharashtra from July 29 to 31, Marathwada on July 30 and Gujarat from July 30 to August 2.

Heavy to really heavy rains is most likely over Madhya Maharashtra on July 30 and the Gujarat area on July 31. Separated locations in Gujarat might likewise get exceptionally heavy rains.

South India anticipated

Active monsoon conditions are anticipated to continue throughout southern India.

Relatively extensive rains is most likely over seaside Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and north interior Karnataka.

Heavy rains is anticipated over Kerala, seaside Karnataka, north and south interior Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and seaside Andhra Pradesh.

Really heavy rains is most likely over Kerala and Mahe from July 30 to August 1, seaside Karnataka and south interior Karnataka throughout July 30 and 31, and Telangana on July 30.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likewise likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep.