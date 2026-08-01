Late designer Giorgio Armani’s life to be adjusted into television series; Ferzan Ozpetek to direct



The life and profession of late designer Giorgio Armare all set to be become a high-end television series.It is produced by Italy’s Lux Vide, which is teaming up with the style home established by the renowned designer.

The yet-to-be-titled Armani biopic series has actually even more gotten Turkish-born Italy-based director Ferzan Ozpetek, reported Variety.Ozpetek, who shared a great bond with the late designer, just recently won recognition for his 2025 release ‘Diamonds’. It follows a group of warm-hearted females in a Rome atelier hurrying to satisfy a requiring order from an Oscar-winning outfit designer customer in the 1970s.Other television credits for Ozpetek are 2022’s very first Disney+ Italian initial series, ‘The Ignorant Angels’.“I knew, admired and spent time with Giorgio for many years, both on official occasions and in more private settings. We talked about cinema, of which he was notably passionate and an expert. But also about art, costumes, architecture, and, I would say, life itself. I could see within him a visionary and a brilliant artist. But also a down-to-earth and very determined man. The opportunity to tell his story is both an exciting honour and a challenge that involves capturing the many facets of such a complex, original and captivating personality,” the director stated in a declaration, as estimated by Variety.

Ferzan Ozpetek is likewise co-writing the upcoming Armani series in partnership with Lux Vide’s head author Francesco Arlanch.Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91 in September, 2025.Born in Piacenza, Italy, on July 11, 1934, the long-lasting cinephile took pleasure in a cooperative relationship with Hollywood. Understood amongst style cognoscenti for his developments in guys’s customizing start in the 1970s, he ended up being a worldwide experience almost over night after creating Richard Gere’s closet in 1980’s American Gigolo, based on The Hollywood Reporter.In the years given that, outfit designers have actually turned to Armani to develop a few of the most arrogant appearances in movie, from Leonardo DiCaprio’s losers in The Wolf of Wall Street, Kevin Costner’s 1930s trench in The Untouchables, Christian Bale’s power fits as both Patrick Bateman and Bruce Wayne; Brad Pitt’s white tux in Inglourious Basterds, Jessica Chastain’s camel hair coat in A Most Violent Year; and the fang-like t-shirt collars in Goodfellas.