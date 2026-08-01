One dead, numerous feared caught after four-storey structure collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

A minimum of 10 individuals were eliminated and 3 others hurt after a four-storey property structure collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi late on Thursday night, setting off an enormous multi-agency rescue operation.

A part of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar, in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district, came crashing down around 11.20 pm, authorities stated.

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The death toll in the Bhiwandi structure collapse has actually increased to 9, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stated on Friday, as rescue groups continued combing through the particles of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in Thane district

Rescue groups likewise took out a hurt small from the particles, who was hurried to a close-by medical center for treatment.

Authorities stated 6 to 7 individuals are still thought to be caught under the debris as search and rescue operations continue.

According to local authorities, the structure consisted of 48 spaces, with 12 on each of its 4 floorings. The structure had actually currently been stated hazardous by the civic body, and repair was underway when the collapse happened.

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Homeowners apparently heard “loud cracking sounds” from the structure around 9 pm on Thursday, triggering worries that it might pave the way.

“Fearing the worst, locals immediately helped evacuate many families to other locations. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the ‘B’ wing of the building caved in,” an authorities stated.

Groups from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force and the regional fire brigade are leading the rescue effort. A pet dog team, 4 fire truck, 2 ambulances and heavy earth-moving equipment have actually likewise been released to look for survivors below the particles.

Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan checked out the catastrophe website to check the continuous relief operation and revealed a monetary support of Rs 5 lakh each to the households of the deceased.

Engaging with the media, he stated, “I have briefed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the situation. Following directions from the CM, we are announcing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.” The minister included directions have actually been released to healthcare facility authorities to offer the very best possible medical treatment to the hurt individuals at federal government cost.

As a preventive procedure, the regional administration has actually left homeowners residing in structures nearby to the collapsed structure.

“Directions have been given to the district administration to make temporary arrangements and provide full support to the evacuated residents of neighbouring buildings,” Mahajan stated.

Revealing sorrow over the crash, Fadnavis stated he has actually advised the authorities to sign up a case and take rigorous action versus the offenders.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stated the occurrence took place while the structure was going through repair.

A significant multi-agency rescue operation making up groups from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force and regional fire brigade was introduced after the collapse. A canine team, 4 fire truck, 2 ambulances, and heavy earth-moving equipment were released at the website.

As excavators cleared concrete portions and NDRF workers, equipped with torches, crawled through terrifyingly narrow spaces in the debris to try to find survivors, locals of the structure and residents stood in sorrow.

Having a hard time to manage her feelings, a survivor thanked the Almighty for conserving her from the “jaws of death”She remembered the scary of being caught under mud and slush, while hearing her moms and dads anxiously call out her name from simply a couple of feet away.

“I too was screaming at the top of my voice, but the debris swallowed my cries. My voice couldn’t reach them. I remained buried in that cold marsh for agonising hours before the rescue team pulled me out alive,” she stated.

The lady declared that the repair work were not being performed correctly regardless of duplicated cautions from homeowners. “We warned them not to do the repairs in that manner, but they continued, leading to this disaster,” she stated.

Another female, clutching her kid to her chest, stood in shock as she took a look at what was as soon as her second-floor home.

“My husband, our two daughters and I lived on the second floor. When our portion of the building began to crack, the resident opposite us asked us to step into his house. That split-second decision saved our lives.

“Otherwise, we too would have been buried alive under that mountain of concrete. We have actually lost whatever– our home, our personal belongings. Our whole lives are gone,” she told the media.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the building collapse.

“The news of the deaths of individuals in a structure collapse mishap in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, is incredibly unfortunate. I reveal my acknowledgements to the mourning households. I wish the quick healing of those hurt in this mishap,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Modi announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Thane, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the PM stated in a post on X.

In a declaration in Mumbai, Fadnavis stated, “Instructions have been issued to the Municipal Commissioner to file a case immediately and take strict action against the culprits.” In a declaration, the BNCMC stated the structure was determined as “dangerous” and a notification was initially released on September 7, 2020, buying homeowner to send a structural audit report. A pointer notification was served on April 22, 2022.

Following constant non-compliance, the civic body provided expulsion notifications on June 5, 2026, consequently detaching electrical power and water system to the properties and leaving living households. The residential or commercial property owners unlawfully started structural repair work works, it stated.

“There are at least 130 to 140 ‘most dangerous’ buildings in Bhiwandi that need to be evacuated at once,” Mayor Narayan Chowdhari stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

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