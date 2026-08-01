Travis Scott Directs Visual for ‘Odyssey’ Song ‘When I’m Home’

Scott directs and stars in the brand-new visual with James Blake and Ludwig Goransson following the release of the movie’s closing tune

Amidst the buzz surroundingThe OdysseyTravis Scott has actually launched the visuals for “When I’m Home,” the movie’s end-credit track. Developed in partnership with James Blake and Ludwig Goransson, the tune was launched on July 17, and now the accompanying video has actually gotten here.

Previously this month onThe Tonight ShowScott exposed that he stepped behind the electronic camera for the job. “I really directed the video, which I’m so pleased with,” he shared. This isn’t Scott’s very first time directing; he formerly helmedCircus Maximusthe buddy brief movie to his 2023 albumParadise

The five-minute visual follows Scott, Blake, and Goransson through a dark, cinematic landscape embeded in the woods, focused around a makeshift temple that ultimately changes into an intense background. Throughout the video, the trio performs their particular parts, with Scott blasting a weapon as the visuals unfold.

Revealing the video’s release, Scott composed:”Cactus Jack team strolled me thru the valleys of Swiss for this one, and Mahfuz nevertheless.”

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Scott just recently made his function movie acting launching inThe OdysseyHe formerly confessed he was”worried as F” about handling the function, discussing that director Christopher Nolan permitted him to do more than simply contribute music by trusting him with a couple of lines. Now, Nolan has actually likewise turned over Scott to bring his signature “FE!N” energy to the current visual growth ofThe Odysseyuniverse.

With the current statement of his first-look offer with Paramount, Scott’s growing experience in both acting and directing will eventually assist him with the most recent collaboration, which enables him to establish tasks throughout movie, tv, and theater, marking another action in his developing profession.

From Wanderer United States.