John Legend to Play Harry Belafonte in Paul Simon ‘Graceland’ Biopic

Belafonte functioned as consultant to Simon, who explored with South African artists throughout Apartheid

The multitalented John Legend will play the multitalented Harry Belafonte in an approaching movie dramatizing Paul Simon’sGracelandtrip of South Africa throughout Apartheid with Hugh Masekela and Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba. Filmmaker Bill Condon will direct the image, entitledThe Road Homeaccording toRangeShooting is underway.

“I was honored to understand Mr. Belafonte as my pal, coach, and partner in the battle for justice,” Legend stated in a declaration. “He was an amazing person who lived a significant, advanced life. He was the embodiment of an artist and activist who set a requirement for me therefore numerous others who base on his shoulders. I count it a benefit to be delegated with the function of Harry Belafonte in this unique movie.”

Belafonte encouraged Simon throughout the making of 1986’sGracelandprovided the anticipated debate of dealing with South African artists throughout Apartheid and numerous artists’ associated cultural boycott of the nation. Simon had actually just recently taken part in the “We Are the World” charity single, and Belafonte and manufacturer Quincy Jones motivated him to go there with the approval of the African National Congress. Makeba and trumpeter Masekela accompanied Simon on theGracelandtrip regardless of the debate.

In the movie, Johnny Flynn will play Simon, while Thabo Rametsi will depict Masekela and Cynthia Erivo is set to play Makeba. Guy Pearce will represent Archbishop Trevor Huddleston who led a subsequent boycott versus Simon. Michael Bronner, who composedThe MauritanianandUnited 93composed an initial script, based upon a story he composed with South African author Zakes Mda, for the image at the demand of the Hugh Masekela Foundation.

Belafonte passed away in 2023 at age 96. After his death, Dr. Irwin Redlener, who dealt with Belafonte on activist triggers, remembered his dedication to social causes in a homage forWanderer“In 1987, Paul Simon, [my wife] Karen, and I began a company called Children’s Health Fund, where we established health care programs for homeless and indigent kids around the nation,” Dr. Redlener stated.” Harry was really thinking about the Children’s Health Fund and in fact pertained to a gala in 2016 where we honored David Dinkins, Morgan Freeman, and him. It was an amazing night, and Harry consulted with remarkable eloquence on the continued effective, frustrating existence of hardship and bigotry in America.”

From Wanderer United States.