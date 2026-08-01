See Glen Hansard Sing Moving, Unreleased Song at Final Performance

Video of Glen Hansard singing an obviously unreleased tune at his last efficiency has actually appeared. Hansard sang the tune at a club called the Wren’s Nest in the Strawberry Beds area of Dublin hours before he passed away in a motorbike crash Wednesday night, according to RTE News.

Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, the artist, whose scene was life itself, sings, “Everything that might have been done has actually been attempted and stopped working.” The moving tune, whose mournful lyrics explain completion of a relationship, handles brand-new significance now in hindsight. “I’ll yell up until I’m hoarse/You’ll discover your method naturally,” he sings. “I’ll attempt to speak so clear/You’ll just cut your spear/And time is the only thing that’s gon na repair this now.” Another guy participates in on guitar by the end of the tune, which gets a rousing applause at the end.

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The setting was a comfy one for Hansard, who cut his teeth busking in Dublin’s streets before forming the Frames and the duo Swell Season and well before he won an Oscar for music he composed for the filmWhen

Considering that his death, artists have actually been commemorating Hansard. U2 frontman Bono called Hansard the “voice of the streets” and applauded Hansard’s charity efforts, raising cash for at-risk Dubliners by means of the Christmas Eve Busk. “He actually was who you believed he was,” Bono stated. “He might never ever stroll by an individual living rough without inspecting they were okay … and more than that, he worked extremely tough so that less individuals needed to reside on the streets in the very first location.” Others who’ve paid homage to Hansard consist of Bruce Springsteen, Nels Cline, and Ed Sheeran.

From Wanderer United States.