The Very Best Upcoming K-Dramas to Watch in August 2026

Get ready for disorderly phony dates, elite school competitions, and the return of your preferred billionaire investigator, starring Song Kang, Jung Hae-in, and Ahn Bo-hyun.

This August, K-dramas are focusing more on unforeseen collaborations, matching not likely characters together all over, from criminal hunts and confined homes to elite piano spaces. With huge stars returning, consisting of Ahn Bo-hyun as a charming rich investigator, Jung Hae-in in a fake-dating love, and Song Kang in a musical competition, this month’s lineup looks quite enjoyable. Here’s a peek at the 5 must-watch programs launching in August.

Flex X Cop season 2

The billionaire investigator Jin I-su (Ahn Bo-hyun) is back on the streets, utilizing his huge wealth to corner bad guys. After finishing up cops academy training, he goes back to the Violent Crimes Unit just to deal with a truth check when Ju Hye-ra (Jung Eun-chae) is designated as the brand-new group leader. She’s a difficult nut to break and an extreme job master who definitely abhored his shenanigans throughout his academy days. To make matters worse, a harsh brand-new serial killer is prowling in the shadows. It leaves them no option however to discover a method to endure each other, make it through and resolve the criminal activities.

Release Date: Aug. 7

Our Sticky Love

Go Eun-sae (Ha-young) is a district attorney whose life turns upside down after an unexpected mishap leaves her with extreme amnesia. Getting up without any memories of her identity, she satisfies previous fighter Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae-in). Noticing she’s in severe threat from a callous criminal activity distribute, Tae-ha lies to her, declaring he’s her sweetheart and conceals her in a town. Stranded with an overall complete stranger as the only hint to her past, Eun-sae is now pushed into a disorderly, quarreling domestic life where their phony relationship gradually begins turning real.

Release Date: Aug. 7

New Recruit Season 4

This dark funny follow up sets the phase for another turmoil in the military barracks. Park Min-seok (Kim Min-ho) has actually lastly climbed up the ranks to end up being a corporal, however as they state, “anxious lies the head that uses the crown.” His greater status includes a lots of stress and anxieties when a wave of sabotage strikes the system. The arrival of a rigorous battalion leader requiring outright discipline interferes with the everyday order. And contributing to the turmoil, a hire stirs dispute and politics within the barracks.

Release Date: Aug. 24

Mousetrap

This tense mental thriller follows Mun-jae (Ryu Jun-yeol), an author who awakens to a headache when he unexpectedly discovers his name, cash, and identity absolutely eliminated from all records by an unidentified figure called “Rat.” To get his life back, he partner with the worst possible ally– a harmful shylock, No-ja (Sul Kyung-gu), whom he’s been evading for a while. No-ja likewise runs an underground investigator firm and accepts sign up with the hunt for the Rat, understanding it’s the only method he’ll ever get his refund from Mun-jae.

Expected Release Date: Aug. 28

Ryu Jun-yeol in a still from ‘Mousetrap.’Image: thanks to Netflix.

4 Hands, Two Sonatas

This is a coming-of-age musical about 2 extremely skilled pianists at an elite arts high school. Tune Kang’s Kang Bi-o is a school celeb, utilized to being top, and Lee Jun-young’s Choi Jeong-yo is a brand-new transfer, threatening Bi-o’s location with his own fantastic abilities. As the story unfolds, the 2 competitors need to find out how to put their distinctions aside and play together on their course to ending up being expert artists.

Release Date: Aug. 29