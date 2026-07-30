United States military shoots down Iranian ballistic rockets targeting its Middle East forces

The United States stated on Wednesday it obstructed an Iranian ballistic rocket attack targeting American forces in the Middle East, ending a brief stop in hostilities as diplomatic efforts continued to bring both sides back to the negotiating table. Individually, United States and Saudi Arabia forces performed strikes on positions in Iraq utilized by Iran-backed militias that Washington stated was accountable for a series of current attacks.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated all inbound Iranian rockets were obstructed effectively which American forces stay on high alert.

Check out: Saudi Arabia states it struck Iran-backed groups in Iraq with United States coordination

The most recent exchange follows a number of days of relative calm after weeks of military escalation centred around the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial Persian Gulf shipping path through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil passes. Neither Washington nor Tehran had actually revealed any attacks throughout that duration.

Iran did not right away react to the United States claims or talk about the current strikes.

The current escalation follows a month marked by installing obstacles for United States President Donald Trump over the dispute. 4 United States soldiers have actually been eliminated in current weeks, the Pentagon has actually looked for extra financing from Congress, and legislators have actually raised issues over the increasing expense of the war and its financial effect ahead of the November midterm elections.

The ongoing interruption around the Strait of Hormuz has actually risen fuel rates, contributing to issues over the financial effect of the dispute ahead of the United States midterm elections. Recently, your house directly authorized a resolution looking for to stop more United States military action versus Iran, highlighting growing domestic opposition to the war.

Regardless of consistently downsizing previously hazards to strike Iranian facilities, Trump stated in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that Tehran understands he would “finish the job” if settlements stop working to produce an arrangement.

At the start of the dispute, Iran successfully interrupted motion through the Strait of Hormuz by targeting or threatening business vessels. An interim ceasefire arrangement was reached in June, stress over the tactical waterway have actually continued. Iran has actually required that ships cruise closer to its shoreline and suggested that it might enforce transit costs, triggering numerous vessels to utilize a southern path along Oman’s coast under United States military security before some ships once again came under attack.

Check out: Iran proposes momentary Hormuz strategy to Oman, providing itself higher control over transit lines

Saudi Arabia states it obstructed drone attacks

The United States armed force stated American and Saudi fighter airplane struck several logistics and weapons websites in eastern Iraq that were being utilized by Iran-backed militias accountable for current drone attacks.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were released in action to more than 30 drone attacks directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the previous 72 hours. The command alerted that the IRGC and allied militias need to stop such attacks or deal with additional military action.

The armed force did not define when the strikes happened.

Previously on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia stated it had actually obstructed drones introduced from Iraq for the 2nd successive day. According to Riyadh, the drones were focused on petroleum centers in the kingdom’s eastern area.

The Saudi Defence Ministry stated its air defence systems damaged numerous drones released by what it referred to as Iran-affiliated militias running from Iraqi area.

Following the claims, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi purchased an examination. Iraq’s military restated that it stays dedicated to avoiding its area from being utilized to introduce attacks versus neighbouring or friendly nations.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias rejected participation in the drone attacks. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of armed factions lined up with Tehran, dismissed Saudi Arabia’s accusations as made and recommended that Yemen’s Houthi rebels was accountable for Monday’s attacks.

A Saudi oil tanker is targeted

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels declared they released rocket attacks versus the Saudi oil tanker NCC Ghazal, requiring the vessel to reverse course.

The claim follows the Houthis’ statement recently of a blockade targeting Saudi shipping, raising issues over security in another vital maritime path– the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to worldwide shipping lanes.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre stated a tanker taking a trip in the southern Red Sea reported hearing surges close by. While it did not determine the vessel, it stated both the team and the ship were safe.

The Houthis had actually likewise targeted a minimum of one Saudi tanker in the Red Sea recently.

Iran and the United States stopped briefly direct attacks over the weekend, stress stayed raised even as conciliators reported development in efforts to restore settlements.

Previously on Tuesday, Iran stated previous United States strikes had actually ruined an airport, a marine control tower, 12 bridges and 2 tunnels, in addition to other facilities.

Trump invites Netanyahu

The most recent Iranian rocket attack came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to Washington for talks with President Donald Trump.

The war started on February 28 when the United States and Israel introduced attacks versus Iran. Israel has actually played a minimal function in the newest stage of the dispute.

Following their conference, Netanyahu explained his conversations with Trump as “excellent.” It was the very first in person conference in between the 2 leaders given that the dispute started and used a chance to alleviate stress that had actually emerged in their relationship.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the closed-door conference lasted almost 90 minutes and explained it as “positive and productive,” She did not offer extra information.

Both leaders are dealing with growing domestic political obstacles. Netanyahu is getting ready for re-election in the middle of criticism over his ties with Trump, while Trump is under pressure to bring an end to a pricey and significantly undesirable dispute that has actually sustained financial unpredictability ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Issues over United States munitions stock

Concerns have actually likewise emerged over whether the United States has enough rocket interceptors to sustain extended military operations, with legislators, defence specialists and military authorities revealing issue over diminishing stockpiles.

Pentagon primary representative Sean Parnell dismissed the issues, stating the United States armed force has all the resources needed to perform any objective bought by the president.

The Pentagon likewise revealed modifications to how casualties from the dispute are being tape-recorded. It stated Operation Epic Fury, the main name for battle operations in Iran, has actually concluded, and casualties from the current battling will now be noted under a brand-new classification entitled “Overseas Operations.”

As an outcome, the 4 United States soldiers eliminated and lots of soldiers injured throughout the most recent exchange with Iran have actually been gotten rid of from the Iran war casualty tally and put under the recently developed classification.

(With inputs from AP)

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