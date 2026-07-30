19659001 News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ 19659003 India News Videos/ 19659004 Meta Blocks PM Modi Video, Panel Demands Action Over Alleged Bias Released Jul 29, 2026 at 9:37 AM IST Program Quick Read 19659008 19659009 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19459025 Arnab Goswami led the conversation by stating Meta had actually crossed a line by obstructing the Prime Minister of India’s video while supposedly enhancing anti-India material and obstructing posts important of the Army. He framed it as a concern of political predisposition, foreign impact, and platform account 19659011 Follow: < img alt = 19459009 src = decoding = loading = 19459012 fetchpriority = width = height = > 19659012