Love & War very first seem revealed quickly? Sources expose makers are preparing something for Diwali 2026

The marketing project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & & War might quickly be underway. According to current reports, the makers are preparing to reveal the movie’s very first main appearance in the coming weeks, using audiences their very first look of the much-awaited duration drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War very first aim to be revealed quickly? Sources expose makers are preparing something for Diwali 2026

While the makers are yet to make a main statement relating to the very first appearance, a source near to the production has actually shown that the expose is presently in the works and is anticipated to get here before Diwali this year.

According to the source, “The first look of Love & War is expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting. The big look reveal is currently in the works and should be released before Diwali 2026. While the exact date is still being finalized, the asset is expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come as the team begins building anticipation for the film.”

Because its statement, Love & & War has actually stayed among the most carefully followed upcoming Hindi movie tasks. The makers have actually preserved a safeguarded technique when it comes to exposing information about the movie. Apart from verifying the lead cast, the production has actually not revealed extra info about the supporting cast or the story.

Over the previous couple of months, a number of supposed character pictures and behind-the-scenes images have actually emerged on social networks. None of these visuals have actually been formally verified by the makers. With reports recommending that a main very first appearance might be launched quickly, audiences might lastly get a genuine glance of the movie’s visual world.

Information about the plot continue to stay under covers, the mix of Bhansali as director and the lead trio has actually created substantial interest amongst spectators.

Currently, the makers have not formally verified the timeline for the first-look launch. If the reported schedule stays the same, the advertising project for Love & & War is anticipated to start ahead of the joyful season, with more updates likely to follow in the months leading up to the movie’s January 2027 release.

The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is arranged for an around the world theatrical release on January 21, 2027, accompanying the Republic Day weekend. It is likewise anticipated to launch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Check out: Vicky Kaushal goes through enormous body improvement for Love & & War, got 12 Kg, then lost 15 Kg

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

Tags: Alia Bhatt, Bollywood, Diwali 2026, January 2027, Love & & War, Love And War, News, Ranbir Kapoor, Release Date, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal

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