UP polls 2027: Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand to launch BSP’s campaign from Hathras on August 10

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national convenor Akash Anand will formally launch the organisation’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Sadabad constituency in Hathras district on August 10, marking the beginning of an extensive statewide outreach programme aimed at energising the party cadre, particularly its youth base. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand in Lucknow. (ANI)

Mayawati had appointed her nephew Akash Anand as the BSP’s national convenor in August 2025, making him the party’s second-in-command and signalling his emergence as her political heir apparent. At the time, she had announced that Akash would play a key role in reviving the BSP’s prospects in the 2027 assembly elections and in regaining the support of young voters, many of whom had shifted towards the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) led by Chandrashekhar Azad.

Since his appointment, Akash’s public engagements have largely been confined to organisational meetings chaired by the party president. His last public appearance was at a rally in Lucknow on October 6 last year to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

With about six months remaining for the assembly elections, BSP leaders and workers had urged the party leadership to send Akash on a statewide campaign to mobilise the organisation. Although the BSP has taken the lead in announcing candidates for the upcoming election, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress, AIMIM, and National Democratic Alliance parties, including the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Nishad Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, have already begun their election campaigns by addressing public meetings across the state, a senior BSP leader said.

On August 10, Akash Anand will address a public meeting in Hathras district and announce the party’s candidate for the Sadabad assembly seat. The BSP has decided to field Avin Sharma from the constituency.

According to the party leader, Akash will address his second public meeting on August 25 in the Jewar assembly constituency in western Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the campaign, Akash Anand will hold public meetings across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to mobilise party workers, with a special focus on the youth. The campaign will begin after the BSP completes the reconstitution of booth-level committees across the state.

“The party will restructure the organization soon to give momentum to the election campaign. The committees, loyal, and missionary workers will be given important posts and assignments in the organisation,” the BSP leader said.