Responsibilities have changed, his commitment to national service hasn’t: Mahaling on Pradhan

Mukesh Mahaling in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar: State health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday strongly backed former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying only the scope of his responsibilities has changed, while his commitment to national service, determination and work ethic remained intact.In a post on X, Mahaling said Pradhan had consistently placed national interest above personal gain, setting “a rare example of ethics, accountability and selfless service”.“We stand with him in complete faith and pray that Lord Jagannath’s blessings remain upon him as he continues to serve the nation with the same sincerity and commitment,” Mahaling said on a day Pradhan reached Odisha for the first time since resigning from the Union cabinet.Praising Pradhan’s political journey, Mahaling described him as one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key lieutenants and credited him with driving several flagship initiatives. He cited the successful implementation of the Ujjwala Yojana, saying Pradhan played a key role in extending the scheme’s reach and improving the lives of millions of women by reducing dependence on traditional cooking fuels.Mahaling, who also holds the portfolio of parliamentary affairs, highlighted Pradhan’s contribution as Union education minister, particularly the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

He said reforms such as the Academic Bank of Credit, National Curriculum Framework and National Credit Framework, along with the expansion of IITs and IIMs, have helped strengthen India’s education ecosystem and align it with the goal of building a developed nation.The minister further credited Pradhan with advancing Odisha’s interests in sectors such as education, industry, technology and infrastructure.

He said Pradhan had acted as a strong voice for Odisha in New Delhi and helped integrate the state more firmly into the national development agenda.Describing him as a grassroots leader who continues to command public trust, Mahaling said Pradhan’s journey from student politics to the highest levels of national leadership was an inspiration for young people. He lauded his “visionary leadership, simplicity, resolve and tireless dedication” to public service.