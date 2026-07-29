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Home Business Japan – Collaboration Between OCTARVIA Programs and MiPoLin(R)

Japan – Collaboration Between OCTARVIA Programs and MiPoLin(R)

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
98

National Maritime Research Institute (NMRI), National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have actually started incorporating the “OCTARVIA” programs established by NMRI to assess and evaluate ship efficiency in real seas with the “MiPoLin®” power forecast and lines choice system established by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.The OCTARVIA programs (the ship lifecycle fuel performance assessment program “OCTARVIA-web V2.1” and the real ship tracking information analysis program “SALVIA-OCT.-web V2.2 …

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