Japan – Collaboration Between OCTARVIA Programs and MiPoLin(R)

National Maritime Research Institute (NMRI), National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have actually started incorporating the “OCTARVIA” programs established by NMRI to assess and evaluate ship efficiency in real seas with the “MiPoLin®” power forecast and lines choice system established by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.The OCTARVIA programs (the ship lifecycle fuel performance assessment program “OCTARVIA-web V2.1” and the real ship tracking information analysis program “SALVIA-OCT.-web V2.2 …