Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

Iran is expected to receive within weeks
a first shipment out of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired
air-defence missile launchers, three sources familiar with the
deal told Reuters, as it rebuilds its defences amid war with the
United States.
The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, is one of Tehran’s
largest-known efforts to strengthen its short-range air defences
since the outbreak of its war with the U.S. and Israel, which
exposed gaps in Iran’s ability to protect military sites and
strategic infrastructure.
The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400
man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including
Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said.
The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International
Investment, a Hong Kong-based company that the sources said was
acting as an intermediary between the Iranian side and the
Chinese supplier.
IRAN NEEDS TO REARM AFTER MONTHS OF WAR
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the matter. Iran’s foreign ministry did not
immediately reply to a request for comment.
China’s Foreign Ministry said: “The relevant reports are
completely groundless. China has consistently played a role in
promoting peace and ending the conflict.”
Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group, the parent company of
Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately
respond to an email request for comment on Tuesday.
Iran needs to rearm after months of fighting in which the
U.S. and Israel have struck facilities linked to its missile,
drone and air-defence programmes, and Tehran responded with
barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.
The conflict has highlighted the challenge of defending
fixed military and strategic sites against advanced aircraft and
precision-guided weapons.
Washington abruptly suspended two weeks of bombardment on
Saturday, but President Donald Trump said strikes would resume
if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old conflict, which
has in theory been in a state of ceasefire since April.
The delivery of hundreds of MANPADS would significantly
expand Iran’s inventory of short-range air-defence weapons and
underscore how military ties with China are deepening.
The sources cautioned that, although the agreement had been
signed, delivery schedules, quantities and other implementation
details could still change.
Under a plan agreed by the parties, deliveries will initially be
by air from Urumqi in western China, then transiting through
Pakistan to Iran, according to the sources, who did not clarify
whether the transfers would take place by air or by road.
Pakistan’s military public relations wing ISPR said:
“Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air
Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and
false.” A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry did
not respond to requests for comment.
CHINA AND IRAN EXPLORE LAND ROUTES FOR DELIVERY, SOURCES SAY
While Iran has invested heavily in the past two decades in
missiles, drones and radar, military experts say portable
air-defence systems are important because they can be dispersed
quickly, operated by small teams and relocated frequently,
making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence batteries.
A European security source said authorities in his country
were aware of several contracts under discussion involving the
possible sale of QW-series MANPADS to Iran, including QW-12,
QW-18 and QW-19 systems.
A second security source, in the Middle East, said Iran had
been seeking to purchase QW-12 and QW-18 missiles, but they were
unaware that a deal had already been concluded.
The QW-12 and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided
surface-to-air missile systems designed to engage low-flying
aircraft, helicopters and drones. Their mobility allows them to
be deployed rapidly around military installations, energy
infrastructure and other sensitive sites.
Defence analysts regard the QW-12 as less capable than newer
QW variants, including the QW-18 and QW-19, but say the systems
can still provide an effective layer of short-range protection
against drones and low-flying targets.
Two Western intelligence sources and an Iranian official
said Tehran had also explored the use of overland routes to move
Chinese military supplies and dual-use components more
discreetly and reduce the risk of disruption.
The procurement highlights the Islamic Republic’s continuing
reliance on a combination of domestic weapons production and
foreign suppliers despite years of sanctions and restrictions on
defence-related imports.
Reuters previously reported that Iran was close to securing
a separate agreement with China to acquire anti-ship cruise
missiles, according to people familiar with those negotiations.
Reuters could not determine whether the agreement went through.
Published on July 29, 2026