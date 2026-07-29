Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

Iran is expected to ​receive within weeks

a first shipment out of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired

air-defence missile launchers, three sources familiar with the

deal told Reuters, ‌as it rebuilds its defences amid war with the

United States.

The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, is one ​of Tehran’s

largest-known efforts to strengthen its short-range air defences

since the outbreak of its war with the ⁠U.S. and Israel, which

exposed gaps in Iran’s ability to protect military sites and

strategic infrastructure.

The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400

man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including

Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said.

The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International

Investment, a Hong Kong-based ‌company that the sources said was

acting as an intermediary between the Iranian side and the

Chinese supplier.

IRAN NEEDS TO REARM AFTER MONTHS OF WAR

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the

sensitivity of the ‌matter. Iran’s foreign ministry did not

immediately reply to a request for comment.

China’s Foreign Ministry said: “The relevant reports are

completely ‌groundless. ⁠China has consistently played a role in

promoting peace and ending the conflict.”

Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang ⁠Group, the parent company of

Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately

respond to an email request for comment on Tuesday.

Iran needs to rearm after months of fighting in which the

U.S. and Israel have struck facilities linked to its missile,

drone and air-defence programmes, and Tehran responded with

barrages of ballistic missiles ​and drones.

The conflict has highlighted the challenge of defending

fixed ‌military and strategic sites against advanced aircraft and

precision-guided weapons.

Washington abruptly suspended two weeks of bombardment on

Saturday, but President Donald Trump said strikes would resume

if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old conflict, which

has in theory been in a state of ceasefire since April.

The delivery of hundreds of MANPADS would significantly

expand Iran’s inventory of short-range air-defence weapons ‌and

underscore how military ties with China are deepening.

The sources cautioned that, although the agreement had been

signed, delivery schedules, ​quantities and other implementation

details could still change.

Under a plan agreed by the parties, deliveries will initially be

by air from Urumqi in western China, then transiting through

Pakistan to Iran, according to the ⁠sources, who did not clarify

whether the transfers would take place by air or by road.

Pakistan’s military public relations wing ISPR said:

“Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air

Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and

false.” A spokesperson for ‌the Pakistani Foreign Ministry did

not respond to requests for comment.

CHINA AND IRAN EXPLORE LAND ROUTES FOR DELIVERY, SOURCES SAY

While Iran has invested heavily in the past two decades in

missiles, drones and radar, military experts say portable

air-defence systems are important because they can be dispersed

quickly, operated by small teams and relocated frequently,

making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence batteries.

A European security source said authorities in his country

were aware of several contracts under discussion involving the

possible sale of QW-series MANPADS to Iran, including QW-12,

QW-18 and QW-19 systems.

A second security source, in the Middle East, said Iran had

been seeking to purchase QW-12 and ‌QW-18 missiles, but they were

unaware that a deal had already been concluded.

The QW-12 and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided

surface-to-air missile systems designed to engage ​low-flying

aircraft, helicopters and drones. Their mobility allows them to

be deployed rapidly around military installations, energy

infrastructure and other sensitive sites.

Defence analysts regard the QW-12 as less capable than newer

QW variants, including the QW-18 and ⁠QW-19, but say the systems

can still provide an effective layer of short-range protection

against drones and low-flying targets.

Two Western intelligence sources ⁠and an Iranian official

said Tehran had also explored the use of overland routes to move

Chinese military supplies and dual-use components more

discreetly and reduce the risk of disruption.

The procurement highlights the Islamic Republic’s continuing

reliance on a ‌combination of domestic weapons production and

foreign suppliers despite years of sanctions and restrictions on

defence-related imports.

Reuters previously reported that Iran was close to securing

a separate agreement with China to acquire anti-ship cruise

missiles, according to people familiar with those ​negotiations.

Reuters could not determine whether the agreement went through.

Published on July 29, 2026