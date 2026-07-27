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UPPSC PCS 2026: Last date to apply tomorrow; check how to apply, eligibility, application fee and other details

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The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online application window for the UPPSC PCS 2026 examination on July 27, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for various Group A and Group B administrative posts, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Block Development Officer (BDO), must complete their applications before the deadline through the official UPPSC website.

The UPPSC PCS 2026 notification was released on June 25, 2026, detailing the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, application procedure, and selection stages for one of Uttar Pradesh’s biggest state civil services examinations.

UPPSC PCS 2026: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

  • Visit the official UPPSC website.
  • Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.
  • Log in using the registered credentials.
  • Fill in the online application form with the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the applicable application fee.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

UPPSC PCS 2026 vacancy details

The commission has announced around 500 vacancies for various Group A and Group B posts, including:

  • Deputy Collector
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
  • Block Development Officer (BDO)
  • Other administrative positions

UPPSC PCS 2026 important dates

  • Notification release date: June 25, 2026
  • Online application begins: June 25, 2026
  • Last date to apply: July 27, 2026

UPPSC PCS 2026 eligibility criteria

Age limit

  • General/EWS: 21 to 40 years
  • Reserved categories: Up to 45 years, as per Uttar Pradesh government rules

Educational qualification

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university for most posts. However, certain positions, such as Sub Registrar and Statistical Officer, require a law degree or a postgraduate degree in the relevant discipline.

UPPSC PCS 2026 application fee

The application fee is as follows:

  • General/OBC: ₹125
  • SC/ST: ₹65
  • PwD: ₹25

UPPSC PCS 2026 selection process

The recruitment process consists of three stages:

  1. Preliminary Examination (Objective type)
  2. Main Examination (Descriptive)
  3. Interview (Personality assessment and communication skills)

Candidates are advised to verify their eligibility, ensure all documents are correctly uploaded, and submit the application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. They should also keep a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt for future verification during the recruitment process.

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