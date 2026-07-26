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Home Business Guv On OTT: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller...

Guv On OTT: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Inspired By True Events

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Leslie Atkins
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Upgraded 24 July 2026 at 20:22 IST

At package workplace, the motion picture gathered near to 7 crore. The approximated spending plan of Governor is stated to be 25 crore. The movie is anticipated to discover a much better reception on streaming.

Guv stars Manoj Bajpayee|Image: Republic

Guv On OTT: Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller, set throughout the 1990s recession in India, launched on the cinemas on June 12. It got here along with numerous other Hindi films, consisting of Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and The Narmada Story. Guv likewise dealt with stiff competitors at package workplace from holdover titles like Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the spectacular Hollywood scary thriller Obsession. Packed in between a number of titles, Governor stopped working to make an effect at package workplace and ended up being a business flop. Manoj made rave evaluations for his efficiency as A Ramanan, a function motivated by the then RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan.

After finishing its theatrical run, Governor has actually now debuted on OTT.

When and where to view Governor?

While Governor did not delight in an excellent run in movie theater halls, the makers will aim to discover audiences on streaming. Prime Video has actually begun streaming the movie. It is not consisted of with the Prime membership, and even members require to pay an extra 349 to lease Governor and enjoy it.

< img src ="http://www.republicworld.com/_app/immutable/assets/16-9-placeholder.ylpwvwO6.jpg" width ="0" alt loading ="lazy">
Guv launched on June 12|Image: X

At package workplace, the motion picture gathered near to 7 crore. The approximated budget plan of Governor is stated to be 25 crore. The movie is anticipated to discover a much better reception on streaming.

What is Governor about?

The movie follows a simple RBI Governor A Ramanan, who takes charge throughout India’s 1991 balance-of-payments crisis and makes hard financial choices to avoid the nation from declaring bankruptcy.

Directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, Governor likewise stars Adah Sharma, Noushad Mohamed Kunju and Madhoo. The music for the movie has actually been made up by Amit Trivedi.

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