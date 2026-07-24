AP Cabinet approves Vishnu Women’s University as the first private university for women

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of Vishnu Women’s University, the first private women’s university in the State.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, cleared a proposal to promulgate an ordinance amending the Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2016.

The amendment will include Vishnu Women’s University and Chalapathi University in the schedule and permit their sponsoring bodies to establish the two private universities under the brownfield category, Information and Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy told newspersons in a briefing in Amaravati.

Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women was established in Bhimavaram 25 years ago by the Sri Vishnu Educational Society (SVES), which also operates the BVRIT Group of Colleges offering engineering, pharmacy, management and degree programmes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will now be transformed into a private university as it has received approval for brownfield expansion.

While Vishnu Women’s University will be the first private university exclusively for women in both the Telugu States of Andhra and Telangana, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University in Hyderabad are the state-run universities.

The Cabinet also approved filling 3,168 vacancies in various government departments through direct recruitment under Phase II of the Job Calendar 2026–27 announced earlier.

It also permitted, among others, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to execute an addendum to the existing Shareholders’ Agreement and State Support Agreement with the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for implementing industrial parks approved under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana.

Published on July 23, 2026