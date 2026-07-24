SpiceJet inducts three Airbus A320 aircraft on damp lease

SpiceJet said that it is in advanced discussions with other lessors to induct additional aircraft in the coming months | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Delhi, July 23: To strengthen its operational capacity budget, carrier SpiceJet has inducted three Airbus A320 aircraft into its fleet under damp lease arrangements.

, The airline said on Thursday that all three aircraft have arrived in India and will commence commercial operations later this week.

The additional aircraft, SpiceJet said will support the airline’s network expansion plans and enable it to enhance connectivity across key domestic routes.

Cost Efficiency

According to the airline, these aircraft have been inducted on a damp lease basis, providing greater operational flexibility while delivering significant cost efficiencies.

Besides, SpiceJet said that it is in advanced discussions with other lessors to induct additional aircraft in the coming months as part of its planned fleet augmentation programme.

“As demand continues to grow, these aircraft will help us add more flights on existing routes, improve connectivity and support the launch of new services,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet.

“We are steadily building capacity ahead of the busy travel season and remain focused on offering our passengers a wider choice of destinations and a reliable travel experience.”

Published on July 23, 2026