‘Rs 10 Crore To Break India ‘: Khalistani Leader Pannun Claims Zoom Meet With CJP Leaders; BJP Calls It A Larger Conspiracy|Image: ANI, X, Republic

New Delhi: American Khalistani leader and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has actually declared that he held a Zoom conference with leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He likewise presumably provided almost 10 crore in assistance to assist “break India into smaller pieces.”

In a video flowing extensively on social networks, Pannun is heard mentioning that the fall of Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “inevitable.” He apparently included that Modi’s ouster would not be an irreversible option, asserting that the “disintegration of India” is the only method forward.

The remarks have actually stimulated sharp political responses, specifically amidst continuous CJP-related demonstrations and arguments over anti-national activities.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared the video on his authorities X account, questioning the source of the funds and meaning a bigger conspiracy.

“Where is the money coming from? What’s the conspiracy? In the last 20 days, who all has Rahul Gandhi ji met during his foreign trip? Who is the real player?” Dubey published.

Republic has actually not separately validated the origin or credibility of the video. No verification or reaction has actually been gotten up until now from CJP leaders concerning Pannun’s claims of the Zoom conference or the supposed financing deal.