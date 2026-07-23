NHL trade rumor: Edmonton Oilers urged to reunite with former forward Evander Kane despite last offseason trade

Evander Kane’s LTIR case reignites NHL salary cap reform ahead of CBA talks (Image via: Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly urged to reunite with former forward Evander Kane, as one of the team insiders suggested that the veteran winger remains the type of player the club needs despite trading him to the Vancouver Canucks last offseason.

In a recent column, Oilers insider David Staples argued that Edmonton still lacks the physicality factor that it needs to compete at the highest level in the NHL. After the Oilers failed to acquire Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov as he blocked the trade by exercising his no-movement clause, owing to this situation, Staples said bringing back Evander Kane in this situation could address the need of the club. It is important to note that Kane was signed to a one-year contract by the Oilers in 2022 after he was let go by the San Jose Sharks. However, as per reports, the Oilers are again linked to the former forward as they are gearing up for the upcoming season.

Edmonton Oilers urged to reunite with former forward Evander Kane after missing out on Nikita Zadorov



As the Edmonton Oilers are busy changing their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, the Oilers are reportedly urged to reunite with former forward Evander Kane, as they have recently missed out on acquiring Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

The idea was floated by Oilers insider David Staples, as he believes that general manager Stan Bowman should seriously explore a reunion after missing out on Zadorov after their trade with Boston failed.Staples thinks that Edmonton still lacks the physicality factor that it needs to compete at the highest level in the NHL, and since they could not acquire Zadorov, in this case, Kane would be a potential player who could fill in the gap.

According to Oilers Insider David Staples, the club currently needs more strength in their lineup, and that’s where a player like Evander Kane could come in. It is to be noted that Kane has appeared in 1,001 games and has scored 339 goals with 309 assists in his career. In addition to this, the forward also added 32 goals and 23 assists in 97 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.Sharing his opinion about bringing back Evander Kane to the club, he further suggested, “I believe, the Oilers could dearly use that kind of player, so much so that I’m open to them now bringing back Kane to the team.”

In fact, Evander Kane also previously stated that he wanted to remain in Edmonton, though Kane’s tenure with the Oilers ended last offseason and he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.Following the trade, Kane admitted that he hoped to finish his career in Edmonton but understood the business side of the NHL. “I would have loved to have stayed and finish my career here in Edmonton. Me and my family, we have a lot of great memories here, on and off the ice.

Obviously, I understand hockey is first and foremost a business and that people have to make business decisions, especially when there are salary-cap issues with teams,” Kane stated.Although there has been no indication that the Oilers are actively pursuing Kane, insider Staples believes a reunion would help Edmonton with the toughness and edge that he feels the current roster is missing. However, as of now, the possibility remains in speculation rather than a confirmed move.