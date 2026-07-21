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Home Business Tamil Nadu expands share in India’s exports over the past three years

Tamil Nadu expands share in India’s exports over the past three years

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The dominance comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has become a major global production hub for smartphones, driven by massive facilities operated by companies like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics

The dominance comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has become a major global production hub for smartphones, driven by massive facilities operated by companies like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics

Tamil Nadu’s share in Indian exports has seen robust growth over recent years with data presented to the Lok Sabha showing that the State accounts for 13.3 per cent of India’s overall exports in FY26- up from 11.6 per cent in FY25 and 9.8 per cent in FY24

Total merchandise exports from the south Indian State for the financial year ending March 2026 stood at $58 billion – a 13.7 per cent increase in as against $51 billion in the preceding fiscal.

Tamil Nadu has been the third largest exporting State in India for three consecutive financial years.

Among the sectors, electronics continued to dominate with exports in this sector at $19.9 billion in FY26, up 36 per cent from the $14.6 billion in FY25. Tamil Nadu now accounts for nearly 42 per cent of India’s electronics exports for the financial year ending March 2026,

Major global production hub

The dominance comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has become a major global production hub for smartphones, driven by massive facilities operated by companies like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics.

Motor Vehicles/cars also showed strong growth with such exports accounting for ₹3.7 billion in FY26 as against $3.1 billion in the preceding fiscal. Tamil Nadu’s share of motor exports however dipped from 34.9 per cent to 33.4 per cent.

Engineering goods exports stood at $20 billion, going up both in absolute value and as a share of the total Indian export value.

The leather industry meanwhile saw a significant decline going from $1.8 billion to $1.6 billion while Textile and allied products remained flat at $8.2 billion.

Overall, India merchandise exports rose 0.9 per cent to $441 billion from $437 billion in FY25.

Published on July 21, 2026

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